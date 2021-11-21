Part of our family recently had to deal with the eye infection known as “pink eye.” One of our grandchildren initially contracted the condition. Within a week, it had been passed along to his sibling and eventually to both parents. This infection is described as being very contagious. It certainly lived up to that reputation as it spread rapidly throughout the family.
Being contagious should also be an apt description for a follower of Jesus. I remember a popular book from years past that touted such a concept. While many people, including the author from what I’ve heard, have disavowed certain principles and practices promoted in that writing, the idea of our being contagious is still a valid one. We should have a significant impact on the people and world around us. What we possess in Christ should be passed along to others. They don’t automatically catch it by being in close contact with us. And we need to do more than merely rub shoulders with people and let them see our character and conduct. We do need to verbally share our faith and point others to the truth of God’s Word. Nevertheless, the spirit and faith of a believer should be noticeable and impactful on those who come in contact with such a person.
Jesus described this contagious element of His followers as being light in the darkness and as being the salt of the earth. In one of His many parables about the kingdom of heaven, He describes it as being like leaven or yeast “which a woman took and hid in three measures of meal till it was all leavened” (Matthew 13:33). That comparison shows how the faith of a Christian should spread and how it should influence its world. One study Bible suggests that this verse describes how God’s kingdom “does its work of permeating human society, penetrating evil, and transforming lives”. The Spirit of Christ, whether in His Church as a whole or in us as individual believers, should be contagious, spreading, and impactful.
How contagious is our faith? Do others see the kind of spirit in us that causes them to want to know our Savior? Are we having a positive, godly influence on the people we encounter every day? Is our faith like yeast permeating this world in which we live while making it a better place?
There are various qualities in connection with our faith that can be contagious. Having a loving spirit in the midst of a hate-filled world. Having hope when others are in despair. Having courage when others are giving in to fear. I believe another of those contagious characteristics can be thankfulness. As a number of us gather with others for times of fellowship and feasting this next week, no doubt there will be many conversations about higher prices, emptier shelves, and shipping challenges. As we share our mutual experiences, it will be easy to allow our holiday gathering to become a gripe session about the economic, political, and moral condition of our world today. However, let’s also make sure to remind one another of our blessings. May we possess a spirit of gratitude to God that will be contagious.
Yes, there is much to be concerned about today, but there is even more to be thankful for. Be the light in the midst of the darkness. Be the purifying salt around your Thanksgiving table. While others complain, let’s remind ourselves and our companions of how blessed we are. In spite of the condition of our society today, God is still good and faithful. May we go through this week and the days beyond with a contagious spirit of thanksgiving to God.
