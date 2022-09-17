With the passing of Queen Elizabeth and the coronation of King Charles III, there has been much attention directed toward royalty, monarchs and kingdoms over the past week. These subjects drew my attention to something Daniel saw in one of his prophetic visions. He saw a throne on which one sat who is described as the Ancient of Days. It was a picture of the eternal God. While Elizabeth has been honored as the longest reigning monarch in British history, she doesn’t come close to the longevity record held by God. He has always reigned on His throne and always will throughout eternity. Elizabeth’s seventy years is just a drop in the bucket compared to His reign. Daniel also saw one “like the Son of Man” being brought before the Ancient of Days. This title was one of Jesus’ favorite designations for Himself. It says, “to Him was given dominion, glory, and a kingdom, that all peoples, nations, and languages should serve Him. His dominion is an everlasting dominion, which shall not pass away, and His kingdom the one which shall not be destroyed” (Daniel 7:14).

Let’s keep several important truths in mind. First of all, the Lord is King whether or not we choose to acknowledge that fact. There are those who recognize His lordship over their lives and submit to His will for them. However, some people simply choose to ignore Him. Others have knowingly rejected Him as the ruler over their lives. Still others actively seek to oppose Him. Nevertheless, a day is coming when all will realize the truth. Every knee will bow before Him and every tongue will confess Him to be Lord. It’s much better to do that now rather than to wait until we stand before Him facing His judgment for our rebellion.

Recommended for you

The Rev. Tony W. Elder is pastor of Wesley Community Fellowship Church. He can be reached at 770-483-3405 or by e-mail at revtelder@aol.com.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos