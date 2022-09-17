With the passing of Queen Elizabeth and the coronation of King Charles III, there has been much attention directed toward royalty, monarchs and kingdoms over the past week. These subjects drew my attention to something Daniel saw in one of his prophetic visions. He saw a throne on which one sat who is described as the Ancient of Days. It was a picture of the eternal God. While Elizabeth has been honored as the longest reigning monarch in British history, she doesn’t come close to the longevity record held by God. He has always reigned on His throne and always will throughout eternity. Elizabeth’s seventy years is just a drop in the bucket compared to His reign. Daniel also saw one “like the Son of Man” being brought before the Ancient of Days. This title was one of Jesus’ favorite designations for Himself. It says, “to Him was given dominion, glory, and a kingdom, that all peoples, nations, and languages should serve Him. His dominion is an everlasting dominion, which shall not pass away, and His kingdom the one which shall not be destroyed” (Daniel 7:14).
Let’s keep several important truths in mind. First of all, the Lord is King whether or not we choose to acknowledge that fact. There are those who recognize His lordship over their lives and submit to His will for them. However, some people simply choose to ignore Him. Others have knowingly rejected Him as the ruler over their lives. Still others actively seek to oppose Him. Nevertheless, a day is coming when all will realize the truth. Every knee will bow before Him and every tongue will confess Him to be Lord. It’s much better to do that now rather than to wait until we stand before Him facing His judgment for our rebellion.
Secondly, as King, the Lord is still on the throne and is carrying out His sovereign purposes in the world. At times it seems like everything around us is spiraling out of control. Granted, there may be a great deal of chaos in this world as people choose their sinful ways over God’s wise guidance for their lives. However, no matter how bad things may degenerate, the Lord is still ruling and overruling to accomplish His will. He is still in control. He is fulfilling His promises and bringing all things toward the destination He has planned out. And if you’re following Him in faith, love, and obedience, He’s still taking care of you and is working all things out for your good.
Additionally, we can be assured that while other kingdoms, rulers, and nations come and go, the Lord’s kingdom will endure. Eventually all other governments and kingdoms will fall, but not the one Christ has established. His kingdom is active in the hearts of His people right now as they let Him rule over their lives. And one day we will live and reign with Him forever in a new heaven and a new earth. So let’s not put too much trust in temporal earthly kingdoms. Let’s seek first the kingdom of God.
Finally, if the Lord is King, then we should serve Him. He deserves our love, loyalty, and undivided service. He’s not just a figurehead to be acknowledged. He’s our Lord to whom we should pledge ourselves to follow each day. We should be paying close attention to His words, promises, commands, and directions. We should be communicating with Him regularly so as to know His will for us. We should be busy fulfilling our mission and doing the work He has given us to do.
As one longtime monarch is laid to rest, let’s devote ourselves afresh to the eternal King who will never die. Submit to Him, trust Him, and serve Him.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
