Recently I tuned in to watch a classic science fiction movie, “The Invasion of the Body Snatchers.” It’s about a community whose members were having their bodies and minds taken over my aliens. Those individuals would look the same and have the same memories, but they lacked human emotion and passion. This transformation would take place as those victims were sleeping. So I couldn’t believe what I did as I was viewing this suspenseful drama. As I watched the main characters struggling to stay awake so as to avoid this awful fate, what did I do? I dozed off! I went to sleep! When I awoke to catch the last few minutes of the movie, I wondered if I ought to check myself to make sure I hadn’t been replaced while I was napping.
Some people seem to have the mistaken idea that those who have put their faith in Christ have allowed themselves and key components in their lives to be replaced. Granted, the Bible does declare that as believers we become “a new creation; old things have passed away; behold all things have become new” (II Corinthians 5:17). We do experience a transformation in our hearts, minds and actions. Over time there should be less of us and more of Jesus shining through our lives.
However, too often believers are perceived or portrayed as those who have surrendered their human passions and reason. We are thought of as those whose passions have been replaced by a religious stoicism, whose fun-loving smiles have been replaced by serious frowns or angry looks. We are accused of being people who have forsaken science for myths and fairy tales. We are pictured as those who have lost reason in order to pursue some kind of blind faith.
I would suggest that it’s those who are turning away from God, ignoring His Word, and forsaking the principles He’s given us to live by who are losing themselves and are being overcome by outside forces. In Romans 1, it talks about those who refuse to acknowledge and glorify God as becoming “futile in their thoughts, and their foolish hearts were darkened” (v.21). It goes on to paint a bleak picture of the downward moral spiral of such individuals, as they pursue their immoral desires, forsake truth, and God gives them over to a “debased mind, to do those things which are not fitting” (v.28).
Look at what is being advocated today by those who have forsaken God and His Word. People are ignoring both science and nature in order to promote the idea that individuals can choose their own gender and to refer to a multitude of genders. People are ignoring logic and reason as they proclaim that everybody has his or her own truth, as if contradictory ideas can be equally true and that reality is subjective. People are ignoring the lessons from history as they promote socialism and put our freedoms at risk. People are disrespecting those in authority and the laws that are intended to keep our society orderly and peaceful, moving us in the direction of lawlessness. People are promoting tolerance and compassion while showing disdain and intolerance toward those who disagree with them.
It’s not believers who are losing their humanity and common sense. It’s unbelievers who are letting Satan blind their eyes, skew their thinking, and lead them toward a path of pain and destruction as they pursue their immoral passions and selfish agendas. They’re hurting themselves and society.
As followers of Christ, let’s stay awake, alert, and prayerful about what’s going on in our world today. We need to be careful that we don’t doze off and let this spirit infect us as well.