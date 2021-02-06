Last Saturday I went over to our church building to transfer some music video files over to our church computer. These were a combination of contemporary praise songs and traditional hymns we would be using in our worship service the next day. After loading them, I took time to play them back to make sure that they were working properly. As I did so, I ended up enjoying a wonderful time of personal worship. These particular songs focused exclusively on God, who He is, His greatness, and His character. There alone in the sanctuary I found it a blessing to pause for a few moments and be reminded about the wonderful, mighty, eternal God we serve.
In these times in which the challenges and hardships of life garner so much of our attention, I believe we would all do well to regularly take time to get refocused on the person and character of our God. We need often to remind ourselves that He is greater than the difficulties and obstacles we encounter. Maybe you receive such inspiration through contemporary songs that remind us that there is none like our God. Or maybe you receive more blessing from looking through a hymnal at the words of such classics as “How Great Thou Art.” Spending time in certain passages of the Bible that focus on the marvelous qualities of our Creator and Lord, such as many of the Psalms, may be helpful. Or maybe you’ll find it worshipful to bow quietly in prayer and meditate on all the wonderful attributes of the Almighty. Our world tends to keep our problems in front of us all the time. We need to be intentional to keep the One who is the answer to our problems even more in the forefront of our minds.
In the midst of a pandemic that threatens the globe with sickness and death, we can remember that there is a God who is present everywhere to offer hope, comfort and healing. No one is quarantined from His presence. He offers faith to those who are fearful. He is the Great Physician who can use the medical professionals, but who can also go beyond what their wisdom and skill allow. He is the Comforter who helps us when we’re suffering pain and grieving over our loss. He is our loving Father who stands beside us through it all.
In times of social turmoil and unrest, we can remember that there is a God who can give us peace in the midst of the storm. He can bring true justice where it’s needed. He can protect those who are unfairly treated. He will one day right all wrongs and make sure that people reap what they sow. Yet He will also show mercy to those who humble themselves before Him.
In times when we may be questioning the wisdom of our political leaders, we can remind ourselves that we serve a God who is still on the throne. He can use those in power or He can overrule them according to His will and purposes. He can even change the hardest of hearts. He may give an ungodly society what it wants, but He can also restrain evil and overturn the plans of the enemy.
In times of confusion, we can remember that there is a God of truth. He has revealed His will in Christ and through His written word. We can still depend on those revelations in spite of a society that has turned away from them. And God is still here to give wisdom to those who ask Him for it.
So whatever you’re facing today, stay focused on the greatness and goodness of our God. If He is for us, who can be against us?
