Our daughter-in-law recently posted a video of their family hiking along a trail beside a river. It showed several occasions when our 2-year-old grandson was facing a rather rocky slope in the path. Each time you could see his dad in the picture with his hand outstretched, offering to provide assistance for the little guy in those precarious places. However, our grandson seemed to pay no attention to that option of grabbing his father’s hand. He resolutely bent down, got his hands on the rocks, and made his ascent or descent along the path without assistance. I couldn’t help but chuckle at his insistent independence.
Let’s never forget that as we travel along our path in life, our Heavenly Father is always holding out His hand for us to take. He is there right beside His children all the way. He doesn’t leave us alone to face the rough spots we encounter. Not only is He there, but He reaches out to offer us His help. Just imagine. The powerful hand that parted the waters of the Red Sea, the hand that healed the sick and raised the dead, the hand that created the universe is reaching out to us. He is offering us guidance from His storehouse of infinite wisdom. He is inviting us to let Him strengthen us with His almighty power. What a great opportunity God gives us to be directed and upheld by His loving, powerful hand.
Odds are if you have been on a road trip recently, you've seen signs for Buc-ee's. People love this mega gas station for its food options, souvenirs of all kinds, home decor and, as advertised, very clean restrooms.
What is your favorite part about Buc-ee's? Vote for one of our options below or comment below with your own!
