One morning I was doing the little online word puzzle I typically do each day, trying to figure out what that day’s five-letter word was. After two guesses I had determined three of the letters contained somewhere in the word while eliminating a number of others. As I prepared for my third guess, I concluded that the middle three letters were likely “ros.” I thought of numerous combinations of letters and options, but wasn’t coming up with any likely answer in light of the letters I still had left to work with. Suddenly it hit me — “cross.” I tried it, and it was the correct answer. Here I was, not only a follower of Christ but a preacher, yet the word “cross” didn’t even enter my mind for a while. Getting the answer in three tries isn’t bad, but I felt like hanging my head in shame that it took me so long to think of this word that is so vital to my faith.

The cross is the answer to many of life’s puzzling questions. When I refer to the cross, I am talking about how Jesus gave His life as the sacrifice for our sins, taking on Himself the punishment we each deserved, and satisfying the justice of a holy God. It was a pivotal event that answers key questions about God, the meaning of life, God’s love for us, Jesus’ purpose in coming to this earth, and especially the question about how we can get our hearts right with God. Christ’s sacrificial death is not only a central tenet of the Christian faith, but it is a primary component in dealing with so many issues we face in life.

The Rev. Tony W. Elder is pastor of Wesley Community Fellowship Church. He can be reached at 770-483-3405 or by e-mail at revtelder@aol.com.

