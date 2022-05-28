The finale. A number of TV series have recently aired their season finale or in some cases their series finale. One was even appropriately titled simply “Goodbye.” However, a finale isn’t necessarily the end. Sometimes it can be like the graduations some are currently experiencing. Those endings to a school career are also often referred to as commencements. They may mark the end of one stage in life but at the same time can be the beginning of a new era — the start of college, military service, or a work career.
The ascension of Jesus which we observe around this time of year could be seen as the finale of Jesus’ time here on earth. Yet as He graduated into heaven, in some ways it also marked a beginning. It was the commencement of His ministry as our Great High Priest in heaven. It ushered in the coming of the Holy Spirit into our world and into the lives of believers in a new way. And while it signified the end of the work that Jesus carried out personally on this earth, it was the beginning of His followers taking up the mantle and continuing to fulfill that ministry themselves.
It’s believed that Luke wrote the book of Acts. In the first verse of that book, he refers to the Gospel he had written as an account of all that Jesus “began” to do and teach. Why would he say that? Luke gave us a full description of Jesus’ life and ministry, ending with His death, resurrection, and ascension to heaven. Wasn’t that the end of His “doing and teaching”? I believe the implication being made by Luke is that the acts that Jesus began were now going to continue through the actions of His followers. The work of the apostles and other disciples of Jesus were a continuation of His ministry.
This should serve as a reminder to us of what a large part of our purpose is as believers. We’ve got work to do. Jesus left this world, but He left His work in our hands now. It’s up to us to proclaim the good news of salvation. It’s up to us to bring healing and comfort to those around us who need it. It’s up to us to show God’s love and to share His truth. It’s up to us to warn people about sin and judgment. It’s up to us to use the gifts God has given us to minister to a lost world and to enable His Church to become the Holy Bride without spot or wrinkle that He has called us to be. It’s up to us to pray and fight against the evil in our day. It’s up to us to stand for what’s right and to uphold God’s Word. It’s up to us to issue the call for repentance and to encourage one another to let the Lord rule in our lives. Jesus has left this world, but He has passed the torch of ministry on to us as His followers.
Jesus told several parables about a master going away and leaving his servants behind to take care of the responsibilities he had entrusted them with in his absence. That’s where we are. Our Master has left. And He left us work to do. We need to be faithful, because those parables indicate that one day the master will return to hold us accountable for what we did or failed to do with those duties.
Are we being faithful? Are we continuing the work which Jesus began? We have a purpose to fulfill as we wait for our Lord’s return. Let’s be committed to doing it.
