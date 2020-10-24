Recently we took a return trip to the Ark Encounter in northern Kentucky, this time going with our daughters and their families. We also visited the nearby Creation Museum for the first time. These venues vividly remind us of the foundational truths contained in the opening chapters of the book of Genesis. This vast universe was created by a powerful God who declared all that He made to be good. However, that good creation was corrupted by sin. Man chose to ignore God’s command, rebel against his Maker, and follow his own way. Not only did this result in humanity’s fall, but it led to many negative effects throughout the realm of nature. Eventually, man’s sin grew so bad that God brought judgment on the world in the form of a universal flood. Only Noah and his family, along with the gathered animals, were spared from the destruction by finding safety in the ark God had instructed Noah to build.
Those familiar accounts aren’t just fanciful fables or stories of what has happened in the past. They don’t merely explain where we came from and give a historical record of those early events. They contain truths that are very relevant to where we are today. Sin is still corrupting the world. People are still rebelling against God and ignoring His Word. Divine judgment looms if we continue in our unrepentant ways. Our only hope is in repenting of our rebelliousness, submitting to God’s will, and finding refuge in the ark God has provided through His Son Jesus Christ who gave His life as the sacrifice for our sins.
There are those who would question such concepts in light of the New Testament picture of a loving God. However, if you honestly examine the Bible, you find no contradictions between the God who brought the judgment of a flood and the God who sent His Son to be our Savior. He is the same God. He is still the God who judges sin while providing a way of escape for those who will receive it.
Just take a look at Romans 1 in the New Testament. It clearly declares that “the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men” (v.18). After enumerating various sins, it says of the guilty perpetrators, “who, knowing the righteous judgment of God, that those who practice such things are deserving of death” (v.32). Sin still results in God’s wrath and judgment.
The sins catalogued in this chapter sound as if they were written about our world today. It refers to people suppressing the truth, refusing to acknowledge God, becoming futile in their thinking, and allowing their hearts to be darkened. It describes people who “worship and serve the creature rather than the Creator” (v.25). It clearly condemns those who engage in any sexual relationships outside the natural relationships God intended between a man and woman in marriage (v.26-27). It goes on to describe the ungodly lives of those who have turned away from God – “being filled with all unrighteousness, sexual immorality, wickedness, covetousness, maliciousness; full of evil, murder, strife, deceit, evil-mindedness; they are whisperers, backbiters, haters of God, violent, proud, boasters, inventors of evil things, disobedient to parents, undiscerning, untrustworthy, unloving, unforgiving, unmerciful” (v.29-31).
We don’t have to be worried about a universal flood destroying the earth, but we do need to be concerned about facing God’s judgment. We need to pray for our world to turn back to God before it’s too late. And we each need to make sure we’ve found refuge by faith in the ark of Jesus and the salvation He has provided for us.
