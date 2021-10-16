Recently my mom lost her wallet. Some of our family members were with her at her home when she realized it was missing. They immediately got involved to help do a thorough search of the house, her car, and even the garbage. She called the store where she last remembered having the wallet and making use of its contents to see if anyone may have turned it in. Unfortunately, in spite of all the diligent seeking, the item in question failed to turn up.
It reminds me of the story Jesus told about the woman who lost one of her silver coins. He suggested that in such a situation a person would light a lamp, sweep the house, and otherwise search diligently until she found her valuable missing piece of money. When she did find it, she would rejoice, tell others her good news, and invite them to celebrate with her (see Luke 15:8-10). Jesus related this parable, along with several similar ones, in response to the Pharisees and scribes complaining about His allowing certain individuals whom they despised as “sinners” to be welcomed as part of the group who drew near to listen to Him. Through these stories Jesus seemed to be emphasizing the value He and His heavenly Father placed on the soul of any individual who was lost or had wandered away from God.
This truth should encourage us. There is a God who loves us, no matter who we are. And if we’re not where we should be in a relationship with Him, He will come seeking after us. He doesn’t just ignore our absence or immediately write us off because of our wandering ways. He doesn’t consider us expendable in light of all the other “coins” he has in His pocket or all the other sheep in His fold.
Most of the items that were in my mom’s wallet can be replaced. It may take a little effort to do so, but we can get her another driver’s license and credit card. However, the Lord considers each one of us to be irreplaceable. We are that important to Him. You are a one-of-a-kind creation of His. And He doesn’t take that lightly. He will keep searching for you as long as there’s hope of your recovery.
The problem is that some of us don’t want to be found. We hear God’s voice calling out to us, but we choose to ignore it. We sense His hand reaching out toward us, but draw back farther into our hiding place. We see His efforts to get our attention, but we turn our backs on Him. As Jesus stated elsewhere, too many people willingly choose the darkness over the light. They don’t want to have to deal with the truth about themselves and the way they live their lives. They aren’t willing to make the changes God would require of them if they let Him find them.
Jesus pointed to this necessary turnaround by those who were lost in his concluding statement to this story about the lost coin. He said, “Likewise, I say to you, there is joy in the presence of the angels of God over one sinner who repents” (v.10). We often emphasize the heavenly celebration pictured in this remark, but don’t overlook the responsibility of the one who is lost. In order for the rejoicing to occur, in order for the lost to be found, a sinner must repent. A person must admit their need, forsake their sin, put their trust in Jesus’ sacrifice on the cross for forgiveness and cleansing, and humbly submit to God.
God loves his lost ones and is diligently seeking them. If that includes you; repent and let Him find you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.