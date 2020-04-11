Dark days. Disappointment over changed plans. Uncertain futures. Isolation. Fear. Grieving over loss and death. No, I’m not just describing our current times, but the situation the disciples faced immediately following Jesus’ crucifixion. His death changed everything in the world of His disciples. Their dreams of freedom from Roman rule and even enjoying positions of prominence in the earthly kingdom of the Messiah had gone up in flames. They had virtually lost their “jobs,” at least the main activity they had been committed to over the past three years. They were dealing with the unjust execution of their mentor and friend, the one in whom not only they had put their trust, but the one whom they had come to love. And now they were holed up in self-quarantine from society, afraid that the Jewish authorities were going to be coming after them next.
I doubt there was much hope in the air as the disciples assembled together in their fear, misery and confusion. However, there could have been if those disciples had been able to better comprehend what Jesus had previously told them. He had tried to prepare them for this moment. He had warned them that He was going to suffer and be put to death. Yet somehow that message fell on deaf ears as the disciples couldn’t see beyond their preconceived ideas about what the Messiah was going to do. Not only did Jesus try to prepare them for His death, He also mentioned His subsequent resurrection. If His followers had only let that truth sink in, they would have still had hope in those dark times following Jesus’ crucifixion. They might have been waiting for and expecting something glorious rather than simply wallowing in despair.
While our circumstances are very different from those disciples in some ways, there are some similarities. It can be tempting to allow the fears, uncertainties, losses, griefs, and times of isolation to get us down. It would be easy to quit resisting the urge and give in to feelings of despair. It can be a struggle to maintain hope in times like these.
However, the resurrection of Jesus calls us to such hope. It reminds us that no matter how dark our tomb, there can be the light of a new morning when God rolls the stone away. That grievous time for the disciples was transformed into joy as they came to realize the fact that God had raised Jesus from the dead. Their old vision of a Messianic kingdom was replaced by a new vision of God’s kingdom living in the hearts of men and being a holy light to the world. They discovered something even better than having Jesus with them – having His Spirit living in them and empowering them to continue His work. They came through their dark tunnel into the light of a better day.
Let’s allow Jesus’ resurrection to instill hope in us today. Let’s not be like the disciples and fail to receive the promise of hope the Lord has given us. Dark days are real and can be tough to endure. However, God has given us assurances of better things to come, whether on this earth or in heaven. If God overcame death, He can deal with pandemics, financial hardships, or whatever else we may be facing today. He can turn darkness to light, despair into joy.
Let’s maintain hope not just that we’ll survive the darkness until things get back to normal, but that God can bring us out the other side to even better things He has in store for us. While enduring the darkness of the tomb, let’s keep expecting a glorious resurrection.
