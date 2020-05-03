One of my sons-in-law recently pressure-washed the outside of our church building as we prepare to get it painted in the next weeks. We wanted to remove any cobwebs along with any loose and ingrained dirt. Beforehand the structure didn’t appear to need this procedure very badly. However, as my son-in-law thoroughly sprayed one section of wall, the line of demarcation between what he had cleaned off and what he hadn’t became very obvious.
Jesus wants a clean church. I’m not referring to buildings, but to the body of believers whom He describes as His bride. The Bible declares that He “gave Himself for her, that He might sanctify and cleanse her with the washing of water by the word, that He might present her to Himself a glorious church, not having spot or wrinkle or any such thing, but that she should be holy and without blemish” (Ephesians 5:25-27). In comparison to the spiritually dead and morally filthy world around it, the church might not look too bad at first glance. However, when lined up against the purity to which Christ calls His people, I’m afraid it’s clear that we’re in need of a serious washing. Christ provided for such a cleansing through His death on the cross, but we have to make use of it by living by His Word and letting it transform us.
The Lord often uses times of adversity as a means of confronting us afresh with the truths of His Word. As we experience such a time right now, are we letting the Lord use it to pressure-wash His church and give us a needed cleansing?
The church is full of cobwebs that need to be cleared away. They may consist of stale traditions, compromised beliefs, and pews of lifeless participants who are simply going through the motions of religion. Some of those activities may have been meaningful and full of life in the past, but the spirit has drained out of them. They need to be cleansed, either becoming infused with new life or replacing those old wineskins with new ones (see Matthew 9:15-17). There needs to be a renewed commitment to the authority of God’s Word. And those lifeless participants need to be introduced to or reacquainted with an intimate relationship with Christ and a Spirit-filled life of serving Him.
The church is also dirty. Much like parts of the walls of our church building had become splattered with the Georgia red clay around it, the church of Jesus has allowed much of the moral filth of the world around it to cover its own walls. It’s not just the loose, superficial dirt that is so obvious – participating in much of the same immorality or adhering to the same worldly philosophies as are prevalent in our modern society – but also the more ingrained filth that has been working in the church for centuries. The same enemies that have plagued mankind from the beginning continue to bleed through the paint of the walls of the church, including pride, pleasure-seeking, and selfish ambition. If we look not just at our actions, but at our motives, we find the need for a deeper cleansing.
I believe the Lord wants to use these difficult days as a time to pressure-wash His church. We can either cooperate with His work, letting Him wash us and make us part of a purified church, or we can cling to the cobwebs and dirt and be in danger of being washed away with them.
“Lord, may today’s pressures draw us closer to You and cause us to receive and obey Your Word, letting it cleanse us and transform us more into the holy bride You call us to be.”
