Sometimes our granddaughter suffers the consequences of not only having three brothers but also of being the only girl among our seven grandchildren. Such was the case last Sunday when the whole family came together for an Easter egg hunt. While searching for those hidden treasures, one of our grandsons uncovered a small frog. I won’t place the blame or give the credit to any one person for the subsequent action because it seems like all the boys were eventually co-conspirators in the plan. They decided to put the tiny creature in one of the plastic eggs that would make its way into our granddaughter’s basket. So when she opened the egg expecting to get a treat, she was understandably startled to be met by a jumpy frog instead.

It reminds me of one of Jesus’ comments about prayer and the answers God gives to us. “What man is there among you who, if his son asks for bread, will give him a stone? Or if he asks for a fish, will he give him a serpent? If you then, being evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father who is in heaven give good things to those who ask Him!” (Matthew 7:9-11).

The Rev. Tony W. Elder is pastor of Wesley Community Fellowship Church.

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004.

