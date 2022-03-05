Last Saturday I was at a hotel meeting room with approximately 50 other men who had gathered for a retreat. As we lifted our voices in singing the old hymn, “Great Is Thy Faithfulness,” there was a knock at the door as it opened and a lady entered the room. She apologized for interrupting but went on to inform us how she had been outside listening to the words of that song. With tears in her eyes, she told us how her son had recently died in a car accident. As she had heard those reassuring truths communicated in the lyrics as they wafted throughout the hallway and lobby of the hotel, it had touched her heart and greatly ministered to her during this time of grief. She had been standing outside crying and singing along with us. She suggested that God had brought us there specifically for her that morning. Imagine that — a retreat geared toward men that somehow God used to bring comfort and hope to a grieving mom.
We took time to pray for this woman before she left to go her way. Afterwards one of the organizers of the event noted how this venue where we were meeting was a last-minute replacement. There had been issues that had taken this gathering away from its usual location. Even then, another hotel that had been booked to be our host had backed out only a couple of weeks before. So it had been quite an ordeal to end up at this particular place at that specific time. However, we all came away with the assurance that God had been working through all of those circumstances in order to bring us there, and even to be singing that particular song, in order to be of help to this person who would be there that morning.
This example of a “divine appointment” should encourage us about our own circumstances today. It reminds us that God is working in the lives of those who are trusting Him and seeking to do His will. We are where we are for a reason. Sometimes we may not understand what that purpose might be. There may be times when there will be a knock on our door that will reveal how God has been working and why we are there at that moment. Other times we might never know until we get to heaven and we receive the fuller revelation of all that took place in this life. However, whether we obtain that knowledge now or later, we can have faith that God is directing the steps of His faithful followers. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths” (Proverbs 3:5-6).
Let’s trust that God is leading us and is working out His plan. When doors close and nothing seems to be going as we had anticipated, let’s have faith that the Lord is directing our paths. When our own personal lives or the world around us appears to be sinking into chaos, let’s trust that God still has everything under control. You are where you are for a reason. God has a purpose for your being present in the world at this time in history. Concerning your workplace, your family, your church, your circle of influence — you are there for a reason.
So let’s keep living for the Lord and being faithful to whatever He’s called us to do and wherever He’s put us. Keep singing your song of God’s faithfulness. There may be someone within earshot who needs to hear it. That one encounter may be the whole reason you’re there.
