I was reading a book I had recently purchased online when I suddenly realized something wasn’t right. About halfway through the volume I came to what appeared to be the end of a chapter, only to discover that the last sentence on the page didn’t seem to conclude the thought. And there was no period at the end of the sentence. Was I missing a page? As I examined the page numbers, I discovered that I was actually missing about 30 pages of material, including an entire chapter. If I was one to readily accept conspiracy theories, I might have wondered if this act had been intentional. After all, the book was dealing with some rather controversial subjects about our culture and a Christian’s response to those issues. As I checked out the title of the missing chapter in the table of contents, I could see where some people might not like its subject matter. However, it appeared simply to be a glitch in the publishing of this one copy. I was able to report the error to the company I bought it from and have since been sent a free replacement with all the pages intact.

What if you were reading through the Bible and suddenly found a whole section of material missing? There are those who wouldn’t mind removing certain parts of God’s Word due to it contradicting their own views. However, most aren’t that daring or obvious about their intentions. Instead, they simply focus on the truths they like, while ignoring the parts with which they disagree. Or others will still cite those particular passages but find ways to explain away their clear meaning. Let me suggest a few examples of this of which to be wary.

Recommended for you

The Rev. Tony W. Elder is pastor of Wesley Community Fellowship Church. He can be reached at 770-483-3405 or by e-mail at revtelder@aol.com.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos