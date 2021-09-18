Do any of you remember an old TV show called “The Real McCoys”? I vaguely recall watching some of the reruns of that program when I was a youngster. I couldn’t have told you much about it other than the main character was a crotchety grandpa played by the wonderful actor Walter Brennan. While searching out classic TV shows recently I came upon this series and decided to watch the very first episode. Parts of it are definitely dated, but it also seemed to promote some of the good values that are missing in much of today’s TV programming. I may have to check out more episodes in the future.
The title of this series is apparently derived from an old saying. The phrase “the real McCoy” was sometimes used to describe something genuine or authentic. There seems to be some dispute as to its origin. There are differing claims that it began as a variation from an old Scottish name, as a description of the true creations of a certain inventor, or even from the name of a boxer. However it got started, it came to be a way to designate something as the real thing.
It’s important that we make sure we’re following “the real McCoy” when it comes to the gospel. Even in the early days of the church, there were already other gospels being proclaimed. Paul warned the Galatians about “a different gospel, which is not another” and about those who wanted “to pervert the gospel of Christ” (Galatians 1:6-7). He went on to declare that anyone who preached any other gospel should be accursed.
There are still imitations, perversions, and alternate gospels around today. They may claim to be good news, but they’re not the good news of the Bible. Any “gospel” that doesn’t proclaim Jesus to be the Son of God who came to earth in the flesh in order to die on the cross as the sacrifice for our sins is not the genuine article. Any “gospel” that doesn’t hold true to the biblical declaration that Jesus is the only way to God is a perversion. Any good news that suggests those of other faiths are in as right a relationship with God as those who follow Christ is not the true gospel. The good news isn’t that God loves everybody so much that our sins don’t matter and we’re all going to heaven. The authentic good news is that God loves us so much that He’s made a way through Jesus and the cross for us to be forgiven and to be delivered from our sinful ways, if we’ll repent and receive His grace. We also need to beware of any “gospel” that doesn’t submit to the authoritative teachings of what God has revealed in His written Word. And if Paul’s words hold true, I’d stay clear of those accursed folks who dare to promote such false gospels.
Likewise, we need to be certain that our faith is genuine. The real thing is more than adherence to a religion – it’s a relationship with Christ. The real Christian faith is not about trying to be good enough, but recognizing that our only goodness is found in Jesus. However, true faith does result in a changed heart and life. Too many people claim to have faith in Jesus but aren’t seeking to do His will, obey His Word, and live a holy life. Real faith doesn’t just believe in Jesus, but subsequently allows His Spirit to work in us and change us to make us more like Him.
Don’t fall prey to imitation gospels or settle for something less than genuine faith. Make sure you’re experiencing “the real McCoy.”
