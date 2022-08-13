Recently I watched an old movie titled “Stars in My Crown.” Although it was billed as a western, the setting was actually more in line with the Old South. The story was about a preacher and the positive impact he had on a small town. At one point there was an outbreak of typhoid fever in the area. One of the main characters, a young boy, became infected to the point that there was uncertainty as to whether or not he would survive. Such a potentially sorrowful event might normally stir up some concern among viewers. However, I had no apprehensions about the fate of the young boy as I watched the story unfold. Why was that? Was it because I lack compassion? Was it due to the fact that I really hadn’t gotten emotionally involved in the film? Why would I not feel some measure of anxiety or concern about the possible demise of this likable character? It was because I knew that somehow he was going to get through that ordeal. How did I know? Because that boy was the narrator of the story, looking back at and retelling those events from his childhood. Therefore, unless he was recounting these memories from heaven, he would have had to have lived in order to be able tell the tale.
When we go through trials and challenges, we can have a similar attitude due to our faith in God and in His promises. We don’t have to get overly concerned or anxious about the outcome. We may not know all the details of exactly how those situations are going to play out, but we’re confident that somehow we will indeed make it through. Why? Because through faith we have certain assurances about the final outcome. Getting there may be tough. The experience might be filled with pain and grief. It may not happen as soon as we had hoped. However, we know that when all is said and done that we will end up in a good place.
For example, no matter what difficulties enter our lives as followers of Christ, we have the promise of Romans 8:28 — “And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose.” If we truly believe that, then we can relate to whatever comes into our lives in similar fashion to how I reacted to that boy’s illness in the movie. We don’t have to get too worked up about it, because we know that in some way God is going to work even this experience out for our good. Granted, the ordeal may not be easy or pleasant. Nevertheless, we can go through it with the calm assurance that God is working through it in a way that will result in our being benefited.
With that kind of faith, we can even face the valley of the shadow of death with some degree of confidence rather than fear. If the Lord sees fit to spare our lives and give us more time in this life, that will be great. It will give us more opportunity to live for Him and be a light in this dark world. However, if we don’t survive physically, we still win. We get to go be with the Lord, which Paul affirmed is even better (see Philippians 2:19-24).
As those who know the Lord and believe His promises, we have a great advantage over those who don’t. We know how the story ends. Through faith, we don’t have to let the trials of life overwhelm our spirits with fear and anxiety. We can rest in the knowledge that God is with us, He’ll see us through, and one way or another it’s all going to turn out well.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
