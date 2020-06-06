Recently we’ve witnessed people using the destructive nature of fire to transform peaceful protests into riots by igniting police cars and burning businesses. When the flames appear at such a gathering, we recognize that the situation has escalated to a different and less productive level. At the same time, we know that the power of fire can also be very constructive. It provides warmth. It can cook food. It can be a way to dispose of unwanted debris. Fire can be a means of cleansing and purifying. There’s an old saying about fighting fire with fire. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if those destructive fires we’ve been seeing could be extinguished and replaced by the constructive fires of spiritual revival?
Don’t misunderstand me. I’m not trying to oversimplify these complex issues that have brought us to this place. I realize there are many layers underneath these problems and there are no quick, easy solutions. I’m not suggesting that everything would suddenly be resolved if everybody would start loving Jesus and each other. It would help. It would be a good starting point. If a fire of true revival would ignite, it would help steer us away from some of the destructive activities and guide us in coming together to try to resolve our problems in more productive ways.
Many of us just observed Pentecost Sunday, commemorating the time when the Holy Spirit came upon the followers of Christ like a fire, igniting a movement that not only transformed individual lives but also changed the world. We need such a fire to burn in our day. And it needs to begin with the church. We need the Holy Spirit so to burn in us that we will be righteously disturbed by the injustices in our world, whether perpetrated by a police officer horribly abusing his authority or by a protester who begins to inflict injury on others or damage to property. We need a holy fire to burn in us that will enable us to follow the scriptural admonition to “be angry, and do not sin” (Ephesians 4:26). We may have good reason to be angry and frustrated, but we need a divine fire burning within us to keep us from letting it lead to harmful outbursts or from letting it fester within us into hatred and bitterness. We need the Holy Spirit of self-control and peace helping us not to yield to a spirit of lawlessness and chaos.
I’m not sure the issues we’re facing today can be settled without the assistance of God and without His transforming influence in the hearts of people. Without it, we’ll tend to be consumed by hatred and prejudice. We’ll tend to follow the principle of “an eye for an eye” and seek vengeance. Without the fire of the Spirit involved, we might seek a form of justice without any mercy or compassion. It should not surprise us that as our society has turned away from God and His Word as our guide for living that the basic moral values which help us through such times aren’t being easily found and manifested. Without submitting to God, we fall into the sad condition that Israel did in the time of the judges when “everybody did what was right in his own eyes” (Judges 21:25). And it was a mess.
So in the midst of destructive fires, let’s seek a more constructive one. It can begin with you and me. Let’s be more earnest than ever in submitting ourselves completely to God and praying for Him to kindle a fire in our hearts. May it change us and change our world.
