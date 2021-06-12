It seems that an increasing number of organizations and businesses are jumping on the bandwagon of celebrating June as “Pride Month.” Since when has pride become such a virtue? Granted, we all should have proper respect for ourselves as human beings created in the image of God. However, we also have to keep in mind that His image in us has been marred due to sin. We aren’t born perfect, but with a sinful nature and various related flaws. We can value who we are while at the same time recognizing our shortcomings. Too often self-respect grows into self-exaltation or thinking too highly of ourselves, becoming the quality the Bible condemns as pride. And the more we think of ourselves, the less we tend to think of our Creator. We exalt ourselves above Him, even to the point of defying Him and the truth of His Word.
As our culture emphasizes pride, it is in a sense affirming its abandonment of God’s Word. The Bible doesn’t treat pride as a characteristic to celebrate. It is roundly condemned and connected to the ungodly in society. God declares that He hates pride (Proverbs 6:17; 8:13). He calls it sin (Proverbs 21:4), specifically listing it as one of the various sins of the wicked city of Sodom (Ezekiel 16:49). Jesus plainly referred to pride as an “evil thing” (Mark 7:21-23). It’s listed in Romans 1:30 as one of the characteristics of those who have forsaken God. And Paul denotes it as one of the qualities of an ungodly society in the last days (II Timothy 3:2).
Just as disturbing is what the Bible describes as the effects and results of pride. It deceives people (Jeremiah 49:16; Obadiah 1:3). Pride keeps people from seeking God (Psalm 10:4) and it causes God to resist them (James 4:6). It leads to shame, conflict and ultimately destruction (Proverbs 11:2; 13:10; 16:18). Aren’t we doing a disservice to people to promote something which is harmful to them? Wouldn’t true Christian love urge people to forsake the way of pride and defiance of God, encouraging them to humbly submit to what God says about our natures, practices and lifestyles? Instead of soothing the misguided and cheering on the proud as they travel the road toward personal destruction, shouldn’t we be warning them of the error of their ways and be lovingly assisting them to find the better path?
In contrast to pride, the Bible emphasizes our need to have a humble and contrite heart. It’s not about us, what we want, or what we self-deceptively think will make us happy. It’s about God, what He wants, and what He knows is best for us. It’s about exalting Him, which in turn will help us find true joy and fulfillment in life. Our main goal is not to be happy, but to honor our God. In order to do that we will often have to do as Jesus declared – deny ourselves, take up our cross, and follow Him. Walking that path will require a humbling of ourselves, a turning away from anything in our lives contrary to God’s will, and submitting to what God says about how we are to live.
It’s ironic that the main ideas people are being encouraged to take pride in regarding sexuality and gender identity are some of the same ones of which we need to humbly repent due to their being contrary to God’s Word, nature and reality. So while others may choose to celebrate pride this month, let’s focus more on humbling ourselves, submitting to God, and praying for others to do the same.
