Recently I noticed that the streetlight in our cul-de-sac was broken. It wasn’t simply that the bulb had burned out, but the lantern-like globe was actually off the top of the pole and was hanging upside down being held only by some wires. Therefore, due not only to the lack of light but to the safety hazard of the situation, I called the electric company to report the problem. I’m glad to say that they responded quickly, replacing the lamp the same day.
However, after they had finished the job, I observed that the light’s appearance wasn’t quite the same as before. I was interested to see how it would look when darkness fell that evening. It didn’t take long for my curiosity to be satisfied as the sun disappeared below the horizon. When our streetlight came on, it was blinding, at least if you tried to look directly at it. What a difference! I guess this is a newer LED version of the device. It now feels like we’ve got a lighthouse situated in our cul-de-sac.
I wish we would experience such a revitalization of light in our world today. We certainly need it. Spiritual darkness is spreading and the sources of light seem to be growing dim. Such an observation points directly back to the church – to those who claim to be followers of Jesus. Jesus professed that He was the light of the world (John 8:12). He also declared that those who would put their trust in Him would similarly be lights in this world (Matthew 5:14). Their light would emanate from His light residing within them and shining forth through them.
So what’s the problem? Why do our lights seem to be so dull and ineffective these days? There’s nothing defective in Jesus’ light. If He could shine forth unobstructed, His light would encompass us all. The problem seems to be with us, the reflectors of His light. Some of us have allowed our relationship with Christ to become so cold and distant that our lights have faded and are flickering. Others have intentionally obscured their light out of concerns of becoming unpopular, being ridiculed, or even persecuted by those who prefer the darkness. Others are simply broken. If they ever had a real relationship with the Light, they’ve forsaken it as they’ve turned away from His Word and aligned themselves with those who dwell in the darkness.
There is a famous quote attributed to various individuals that refers to how we ought to light a candle rather than curse the darkness. Some of us have become very adept at denouncing the darkness in our day. While such condemnations may be needed at times, it’s even more important that we deal with the darkness not just through exposing it, but by overcoming it with the light of Christ. Instead of focusing so much on condemning our dark world while our pale light is barely visible, let’s focus more on getting our lights shining brighter. The light of Christ shining through us will not only accomplish the purpose of exposing the darkness, but will also expel it.
It falls back on us, the church. Are we willing to forsake the darkness and seek a closer relationship with Christ the Light? Will we humble ourselves and submit to God’s Word rather than following our own ideas or the philosophies of today’s society? Will we courageously let our lights shine even though we know there will be negative consequences from both the secular world and the darkened religious world?
Let’s pray for and seek a renewed, brighter-shining light in each of our lives and in Christ’s church today.
