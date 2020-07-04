Many of us have witnessed this scenario with our own children or grandchildren, or else we’ve seen it play out on video with someone else’s kids. A child got into something he wasn’t supposed to – the cookie jar, a candy dish, a cake, or pie. When he’s confronted about it, he flatly denies having been disobedient. However, the whole time he’s steadfastly proclaiming his innocence, the evidence in the form of chocolate, icing, or pie-filling is smeared all over his face. It’s one of those situations where a parent tries to keep from laughing while at the same time administering the needed correction.
King Saul and the people of Israel found themselves in that kind of situation one time (see I Samuel 15). They were the ones who got caught disobeying. However, it was a more serious circumstance because they were guilty of disobeying God. Through His prophet Samuel, God had instructed King Saul to kill all the Amalekites and destroy all their sheep, oxen, camels, and donkeys. Nevertheless, they ended up sparing the life of the Amalekite king and deciding to keep many of the animals. When they returned from the battle, Saul greeted Samuel while declaring that he had performed the commandment of the Lord. Samuel responded by asking, “What then is this bleating of the sheep in my ears, and the lowing of the oxen which I hear?” In other words, “Saul, what’s all that chocolate smeared on your face?”
Even after he was confronted, Saul continued to insist on his having been obedient, even claiming that the people had kept those animals for a good reason, in order to make a sacrifice to God. That’s when Samuel pointed out that God took more delight in obedience than in sacrifices. He went on to refer to what Saul had done as rebellion, stubbornness, and an act of rejecting God’s word. Samuel further revealed that as a result of his disobedience, God had rejected Saul from being king.
As we come to another birthday for our nation, I’m afraid we find ourselves in a similar situation. We’re guilty of rejecting God’s Word – maybe not all of it, but our society is certainly forsaking the parts of the Bible it doesn’t like and many in the religious community are falling right in step with it. As some have rightly noted, and as this incident with Saul illustrates, partial obedience is disobedience. For example, just because we value some lives, it doesn’t mean we can disregard others, such as the unborn. Just because we follow God’s principles for a committed and faithful relationship, it doesn’t mean we can ignore what He says about who needs to be in such a relationship or what constitutes sexual immorality. And just because we respect the freedom of people to worship as they please, it doesn’t mean we forsake the truths about Jesus being the only means of salvation and accept the idea that there are actually many different roads leading to God.
There are many other ways in which we’re guilty of rejecting God’s Word while in the same breath claiming that we’re following Him and expecting Him to bless us as a nation. How can God bless us when we’re rejecting Him? If people would be honest with themselves, it’s not really about properly understanding or interpreting God’s commands. It comes down to the same thing it did in the case of Saul and the people of Israel – rebellion, stubbornness, and rejecting the word of the Lord. We want to do it our way and try to frame it in a way that God will accept it anyway. And meanwhile, the chocolate is smeared all over our face. We need to repent, not make excuses for our disobedience.
