As students and teachers head back to school, many of them are doing so online rather than through in-person classes. While such a setup is better than nothing, it certainly has its drawbacks. There are issues with technology being available and functioning properly, working parents having to adjust their schedules, and the challenges of trying to keep students engaged and learning in a virtual environment. I especially feel for those students like my grandchildren who will be missing out on so many of the memorable experiences associated with being physically present in a classroom. Many will be missing personal contact with friends and the bonding that occurs with classmates through facing the mutual challenges and joys of school.
However, I’m even more concerned these days about other aspects of life my grandchildren may miss out on if our nation and world continue down their current paths. I’m afraid they won’t enjoy some of the freedoms under which many of us have been privileged to live our lives. They may miss out on being able to freely express themselves without fear of serious repercussions. They may miss out on being able to freely worship without fear of persecution. They may miss out on being able to freely assemble in groups without their every movement being monitored and their gatherings having to meet the approval of the governing authorities. I’m afraid they’re going to be living in a world where fear dictates rather than faith. We’re living in times when we’re reaping the results of having turned our backs on God and His Word. We’ve traded truth for sentiment, reality for perception, and peace for lawlessness. I’m concerned that this is going to cause many to miss out on experiencing the blessings that come from a society seeking to follow Christian values.
How much more should we be concerned about those around us who are missing out on the blessings of knowing Jesus as their Savior? This is the primary issue and the basis of many of the other problems we’re facing in our society. Many have not experienced a real relationship with their Creator who loves them so much He sent His Son into this world to die for their sins. They’re seeking what they’re missing in other things, but finding those alternatives don’t really satisfy the hunger in their souls. We should lament for them as God did through the prophet Isaiah: “Why do you spend money for what is not bread, and your wages for what does not satisfy? Listen carefully to Me, and eat what is good, and let your soul delight itself in abundance. Incline your ear, and come to Me. Hear, and your soul shall live” (Isaiah 55:2-3). Many are refusing to look to the one true source of life and blessing. They refuse to repent and submit to Him. They refuse to acknowledge that their ideas are wrong or their lifestyle isn’t pleasing to God. As a result, they’re missing out on the peacefulness of knowing that their hearts are right with God. They’re missing out on the joyful assurance that their sins are forgiven. They’re missing out on possessing the sure hope that when this life is over they will be enjoying the presence of the Lord for eternity. They’re missing out on all the blessings of living for the Lord and serving Him right now.
Later in that same chapter, Isaiah gives us the way to avoid missing out. I pray we would follow it. “Seek the Lord while He may be found, call upon Him while He is near. Let the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteous man his thoughts; let him return to the Lord” (Isaiah 55:6-7).
