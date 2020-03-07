I had a rather humbling experience last week. I listened to a recording of the very first sermon I ever preached. My pastor at the time archived the messages using a reel-to-reel tape recorder. Recently the current pastor of that church came upon the tape of my sermon, transferred it to a CD, and sent me a copy.
Keep in mind that this recording took place 43 years ago. As I listened to it, I hardly recognized the young-sounding voice of the one doing the preaching. I certainly don’t remember my sounding as Southern and country as I did on that occasion. The message was fine, but my immaturity, nervousness and inexperience were clearly evident. It brought back some vivid memories of a shy teenager struggling with a call from God to preach His Word and then stepping out in faith relying on the Lord to enable him to fulfill that calling.
Much has changed since then. I’ve changed in many ways. Instead of hearing jokes about my being the “young Elder,” my name now fits my age. Not only have I matured physically, but I’ve gained more of the experience in life and ministry that I was lacking at the time. Listening to this recording reminded me of God’s faithfulness and how far I’ve come since preaching that first sermon. As the apostle Paul noted as he compared his present circumstances to his past, “By the grace of God I am what I am” (I Corinthians 15:10).
We all should be different from what we used to be. Each one of us should be making progress in our walk with the Lord. As we mature physically, we should be growing more mature in our faith as well. If we could see ourselves in some past era of our lives, we should be able to recognize some ways in which we’ve been transformed more into the image of Christ.
However, there are other characteristics we tend to lose as we grow older that we need to strive to maintain. One of those is our dependence on God. In spite of our increased maturity, wisdom, skill and experience, we still need to recognize how much we desperately need to lean on God. Too often we start relying on ourselves rather than on the Lord. When I preached that first sermon, I was very aware that it was something I couldn’t do in my own strength. I needed God’s help. In spite of having gone through Bible college, seminary and preaching classes since then – in spite of 35 years of experience pastoring a church and preaching regularly Sunday after Sunday – I hope I never lose that sense of total dependence on God. No matter what our skills or experience, we all need the Lord’s help if we’re going to accomplish anything good for Him.
Additionally, let’s not lose our zeal for the Lord and for serving Him. While my first sermon may have been lacking in some areas, I know it came from a heart that was passionate for the Lord. We may not be able to retain all of our youthful enthusiasm as we grow older, but let’s not allow the passing of time, the weakening of our physical bodies, or the mundaneness of routines cause us to lessen our fervor in living for the Lord and serving Him. Let’s follow Paul’s instructions: “not lagging in diligence, fervent in spirit, serving the Lord” (Romans 12:11).
Let’s thank God for where He’s brought us from and where we are today. And let’s keep moving forward to become what He wants us to be in the days ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.