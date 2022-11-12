My wife was heading out to work one morning when she noticed a warning light on her vehicle. One of her tires was unusually low on air. She immediately returned home where I encouraged her to use my car while I checked out her tire. Later I saw what looked like a piece of metal in the tread. So I was able to take it to a shop where it could get repaired.

It would be easy to complain about experiencing a warning light coming up on your vehicle just as you are hurrying off to work. It can be inconvenient to have to turn around to go back home, to exchange vehicles for the day, or to have to take the time to sit at a repair shop for a while. However, we were very grateful for the technology providing notice to my wife that there was a problem that needed to be addressed. Otherwise she could have faced the much bigger problem of having to deal with a flat tire somewhere along her commute to work. That could have been more inconvenient, costly, and even hazardous. So while we don’t like to see such a light pop up on our vehicles, it serves an important purpose for which we should be thankful.

The Rev. Tony W. Elder is pastor of Wesley Community Fellowship Church. He can be reached at 770-483-3405 or by e-mail at revtelder@aol.com.

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

