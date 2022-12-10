As I drove down the road, I noticed a large toy soldier as part of a Christmas display in one yard. What especially got my attention was the movement of the figure’s arms in a regular up and down direction, making it appear as if he was marching. The size and motion combined to make this character appear rather impressive and intimidating. However, the next day as I went past that same location, I noticed that the soldier had toppled over backwards. His arms were still going, but now it communicated a very different picture. He seemed weak, helpless, with arms flailing as if to say in harmony with the elderly lady in an old TV commercial, “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up!”

Which picture more realistically portrays us as soldiers of Christ? We pointed out last week that Jesus didn’t come into this world in order to gather a military army with the purpose of setting up an earthly kingdom, as the Jews were mistakenly expecting. Nevertheless, He was raising up an army of followers who were to have spiritual power, divine authority, and a transformative influence on those around them. Jesus pictured His church as being such a formidable force that the gates of hell would not be able to stand up against it. So, what has happened to us? Where are the mighty soldiers turning the world upside down for Christ? It seems more like we have been toppled — still wearing our uniforms and going through motions but not accomplishing the mission entrusted to us.

The Rev. Tony W. Elder is pastor of Wesley Community Fellowship Church. He can be reached at 770-483-3405 or by e-mail at revtelder@aol.com.

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

