As our society celebrates Halloween, it can be a time when many people think about scary things. What do you consider to be scary? Some are scared of creepy-crawly creatures, such as spiders and snakes. Others are afraid of heights or closed-in spaces. Some are scared at the thought of fictional monsters, such as vampires, ghosts, or werewolves. This year the realities of a pandemic can be scary. As election day approaches, maybe some people are scared at the prospect of the candidate they aren’t supporting being voted in as President. A variety of things in life can be considered scary.
The Bible often encourages us not to fear whatever it is that tends to scare us. It exhorts us to have a steadfast trust in God that can give us a calm, peaceful, faith-filled spirit, even when facing fearful circumstances. However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t ever any reason to be afraid. As a matter of fact, in one scripture the Bible reveals something it declares to be “fearful” or scary. No, it’s not some intimidating figure like Goliath. It’s not some demonic creature. It’s not even the devil or hell. What is it?
In Hebrews 10:31 we find this statement: “It is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God.” Is this suggesting that we should feel similar terror toward God as what Fay Wray expressed when she fell into the hands of King Kong in that classic movie? Of course not. God isn’t some powerful monster wanting to crush us in His mighty hand. Nevertheless the “fear” spoken of here isn’t merely the concept of the respect or awe of “the fear of the Lord” which is promoted positively in other parts of the Bible. This is actually talking about something scary.
We have to look at this whole passage to see who should be scared about facing God. It’s those who have turned away or drawn back from Him. It’s those who are sinning willfully, rebelling against God’s Word and His will for their lives. It’s those who have rejected the sacrifice Jesus made on the cross for their sins as their means of salvation. Why should they be scared? Because as it states in the previous verse, “The Lord will judge His people” (Hebrews 10:30). It’s a scary thing to find yourself in the hands of the living God similarly to how it might be scary to come before a judge when you know you’re guilty and deserving of the consequences. So who should be scared today? People who aren’t putting their trust in Christ’s sacrifice for salvation. People who are insisting on following their own ideas and opinions rather than what God says. People who are accepting the world’s standards and rejecting God’s standards of right and wrong. No matter whether it’s an avowed atheist or a professing Christian, if someone is denying God, His Word, and Christ’s atonement, he/she should be scared about the prospect of divine judgment.
Thankfully, those who are trusting Jesus and holding to His Word don’t have to be scared of facing God. “There is therefore now no condemnation to those who are in Christ Jesus, who do not walk according to the flesh, but according to the Spirit” (Romans 8:1). They can come boldly to God with confidence in the love of their Father and in their relationship with Him.
If you have good reason to be scared of God as your Judge, the good news is that you don’t have to be. Turn back to Him while you still can. Fall into the hands of your loving Father in humble faith before you have to fall into His hands as your righteous Judge.
