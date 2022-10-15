I don’t usually use this column to respond to the writings of others and thereby allow them to dictate the subject matter. However, it is interesting that it was just such a refutation I penned in a letter to the editor 20 years ago that led to my receiving the invitation to become a regular contributor. There are occasions when I believe I would not be faithful to this opportunity God has given me if I failed to point out error or to clarify what His Word says about certain issues that are raised. Such is the case today.

Someone recently suggested that the Bible attributes various meanings to the death of Jesus. And so it does. However, this writer went on to declare that one of those understandings is no longer valid or relevant to our modern world. It’s the concept that Jesus died as the sacrifice for our sins. I hope that most people will immediately recognize that to make such a statement reveals a view of scripture which is rooted in the idea that the Bible is primarily the fallible words of men rather than the authoritative, reliable Word of God. It allows its adherents to ignore parts of the Bible that either they don’t like or doesn’t fit their own understanding of how things ought to be. It opens the door for us to interpret scripture so as to fit us rather than our having to change in order to adhere to biblical truth. I hope most of us possess a higher view of God’s Word than that.

