I read an interesting report recently about the diamond industry. It seems that more people are choosing to purchase the man-made versions of that precious stone rather than the natural ones. The manufacture of those imitation gems has progressed to the point where their appearance is virtually identical to the real thing. Additionally, they are less costly. Therefore, a person can get a significantly bigger stone for the same price if they opt for the type produced in a laboratory. As a result, many people aren’t just settling for these lookalike diamonds, but they actually prefer them over the genuine article.
Unfortunately, people are doing something similar when it comes to the Christian faith. They’re not only settling for something less than the real thing, but they even prefer those alternate versions. They’re forsaking God’s way while embracing inferior imitations concocted by man. Those variations can look very similar to the original. They may contain many of the same religious facets. They may even sparkle more spectacularly and be more pleasing to our senses than the one fashioned by God. However, that doesn’t make them real or more valuable. Flashy speakers, heart-touching stories, awe-inspiring performances, and the proclamation of popular half-truths and falsehoods are often covers for a faulty type of Christianity.
The Bible warns us about times when “they will not endure sound doctrine, but according to their own desires, because they have itching ears, they will heap up for themselves teachers; and they will turn their ears away from the truth, and be turned aside to fables” (II Timothy 4:3-4). People will turn to that which is false because they won’t want to hear the truth. While some will be deceived into going the wrong way, others will intentionally reject what’s real in favor of some fanciful alternative.
Just like with man-made diamonds, another attractive aspect of these variations of the Christian faith is that they tend to be less costly. Their “truths” tend to go with the flow of popular thinking today rather than against it. Therefore, its adherents are less likely to face ridicule or get canceled by our culture for standing up for their beliefs. Jesus instructed His followers to count the cost before embarking on this journey of faith with Him. He indicated that it would be a costly venture. It would involve bearing a cross, hardships, self-sacrifice, and facing persecution. Many today are choosing a form of Christianity that reduces those risks. They seek to have religion without a real relationship with Christ. They want to receive His blessings without fulfilling the accompanying responsibilities. They want some kind of connection to Christ but without the commitment He calls His followers to make. They want to turn to Jesus without turning away from the ways of this fallen world. They seek forgiveness without repentance beforehand or a changed lifestyle afterwards. They want the precious gem of salvation without paying the price of forsaking sin.
Don’t misunderstand. We can’t purchase salvation. It’s a gift of God already bought through Christ’s sacrifice on the cross. However, when we receive this free gift of grace, it does come with a price. It will cost you your old life. It will demand that you forsake all to follow Jesus. It will mean putting Him first in your life and loving Him above all else. Too many today aren’t willing to pay that price, thus pursuing these cheaper alternatives.
Let’s make sure we’re in possession of the real gem of Christian faith. Don’t forsake God’s Word for man’s ideas. Don’t trade in your real faith for a fantasy. Don’t reject what’s true and valuable for that which is false and cheap. Count the cost and choose to follow Jesus.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
