I read an interesting report recently about the diamond industry. It seems that more people are choosing to purchase the man-made versions of that precious stone rather than the natural ones. The manufacture of those imitation gems has progressed to the point where their appearance is virtually identical to the real thing. Additionally, they are less costly. Therefore, a person can get a significantly bigger stone for the same price if they opt for the type produced in a laboratory. As a result, many people aren’t just settling for these lookalike diamonds, but they actually prefer them over the genuine article.

Unfortunately, people are doing something similar when it comes to the Christian faith. They’re not only settling for something less than the real thing, but they even prefer those alternate versions. They’re forsaking God’s way while embracing inferior imitations concocted by man. Those variations can look very similar to the original. They may contain many of the same religious facets. They may even sparkle more spectacularly and be more pleasing to our senses than the one fashioned by God. However, that doesn’t make them real or more valuable. Flashy speakers, heart-touching stories, awe-inspiring performances, and the proclamation of popular half-truths and falsehoods are often covers for a faulty type of Christianity.

Recommended for you

The Rev. Tony W. Elder is pastor of Wesley Community Fellowship Church. He can be reached at 770-483-3405 or by e-mail at revtelder@aol.com.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos