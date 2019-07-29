WARM SPRINGS — The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation is looking for a preservation-minded buyer to purchase and rehabilitate the Eleanor Roosevelt School in Warm Springs, located at Parham Street and Leverett Hill Road. This historic building is being sold through the Georgia Trust’s Revolving Fund program, which provides effective alternatives to demolition or neglect of architecturally and historically significant properties.
The school was built in 1936 at the behest of President Franklin D. Roosevelt for the community in his adopted retreat of Warm Springs. Named for the First Lady, the Eleanor Roosevelt School was the last school constructed with money from the Rosenwald Fund, which used matching grants to construct quality school buildings for African American children in the rural South between 1912-1936. President Roosevelt’s headstrong passion for this project was reflected by his own financial backing; he wrote a personal check to complete the financing required to begin construction. President Roosevelt was the keynote speaker at the dedication in 1937. Until the mid-1960s, the school served grades one through eight, and it closed in 1972 as a result of countywide integration.
The one-story, seven-room schoolhouse has retained its essential form and floor plan since construction. The building once had multiple groups of tall, double-hung sash windows, positioned to face east and west to capture natural light. The windows have since been removed and bricked in. A second building — an International style addition constructed in the 1950s — housed a kitchen, lunchroom and two bathrooms once the building was operated by the county school board.
The Eleanor Roosevelt School is available for $80,000. It is approximately 5,723 square feet and sits on 4.6 acres. The building is on the National Register of Historic Places and may be eligible for state and federal rehabilitation incentives. The buyer is required to sign a Rehabilitation Agreement and all work done to the property must abide by the Secretary of the Interior's Standards for Rehabilitation.
For more information about the Eleanor Roosevelt School, visit www.GeorgiaTrust.org or contact Dennis Lovello at dlovello@georgiatrust.org or 404-885-7819.
About the Georgia Trust’s Revolving Fund Program
The Georgia Trust’s Revolving Fund Program was established in 1990 to provide effective alternatives to demolition or neglect of architecturally and historically significant properties by promoting their rehabilitation and enabling owners of endangered historic properties to connect with buyers who will rehabilitate their properties.
The Georgia Trust accomplishes this goal by either accepting property donations or by purchasing options on endangered historic properties. The properties are then marketed nationally to locate buyers who agree to preserve and maintain the structures. Protective covenants are attached to the deeds to ensure that the historic integrity of each property is retained, and purchasers are required to sign rehabilitation agreements based on the work to be performed on the structure.
About the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation
Founded in 1973, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation works for the preservation and revitalization of Georgia’s diverse historic resources and advocates their appreciation, protection and use.
As one of the country’s leading statewide, nonprofit preservation organizations, the Trust generates community revitalization by finding buyers for endangered properties acquired by its Revolving Fund and raises awareness of other endangered historic resources through an annual listing of Georgia’s “Places in Peril.” The Trust recognizes preservation projects and individuals with its annual Preservation Awards and awards students and young professionals with the Neel Reid Prize and Liz Lyon Fellowship. The Trust offers a variety of educational programs for adults and children, provides technical assistance to property owners and historic communities, advocates for funding, tax incentives and other laws aiding preservation efforts, and manages two house museums in Atlanta (Rhodes Hall) and Macon (Hay House). To learn more, visit www.georgiatrust.org.