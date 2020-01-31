Part two of a three-part series
Kasey McClure decided there had to be more to life than getting naked for men and money. After almost seven years, she finally walked away from a life that had her doing both.
McClure was a dancer and stripper in some of Atlanta’s top clubs where she brought home as much as $1,000 a night. She said God brought her out of that life and she met new friends, got a regular job, enjoyed time with her boyfriend Jake McClure and was going to church, but the pull from her old ways was strong. And she missed the money. Finding herself struggling with more than $60,000 in debt, McClure decided her only way out was to go back to working as a stripper. She was making plans to return to dancing in the clubs when she said God once again intervened.
“I found out I was pregnant with my daughter, Sarah,” she said. “It woke me up. I wanted to give her a chance in life and the right environment. When I got pregnant, I knew I was having a little girl. Jake and I ended up getting married after I gave birth to Sarah. I gave birth in 2004 and we married in 2005. We still go to the same church, and we’re still together.”
McClure received her GED at the age of 18 and got her real estate license at 19. And now as a mother, she began thinking about her past and her future.
“That whole lifestyle — it preys on young girls just out of high school,” she said. “We’re very naive, and we think it’s a glamorous life. I’ve met some wonderful people while I was dancing, and we’re still friends to this day... That was one really good thing that came out of the industry. And the other is that it gave me a purpose in life, to pay it forward because I survived.
“I felt like I needed to do something. I had a sister and friends in that industry, and I know how people can judge them. Some are single moms. Some have drug addictions. Some grew up in foster care and at 18, decided they’re going to become a stripper. So, I started a strip club ministry.”
McClure, who lived in Conyers and Covington before moving to Morgan County, founded 4Sarah in 2005, a faith-based nonprofit she named in honor of her daughter. She and her band of volunteers began going into metro Atlanta clubs and letting the girls and women know there is help if they want to leave. They also began working with online websites, the court system and DFACS to help women and girls get out of dangerous and risky lifestyles and sought to rescue them from exploitation.
Volunteers with 4Sarah help girls and women involved in the sex industry as a stripper, prostitute, escort, porn star or victim of sex trafficking make changes in their lives. Teams participate in monthly strip club outreach contacts and make calls to those who work for online sex sites offering them a way out. McClure and her volunteers not only go into strip clubs to reach those caught up in the sex trade, but seek them out on human trafficking websites, such as the now closed Backpage.
Backpage was a classified advertising website that became the largest marketplace for buying and selling sex by the time federal law enforcement agencies seized it and shut it down in April 2018. Participants called it “posting” when they listed themselves on Backpage to buy or sell sex.
“We’ve had a girl as young as 14 recovered off of that site,” McClure says. “One of our volunteers found her ad and the police set her up and got her. We were able to help her.”
She said the problem knows no age limit, and she has had women in their 50s reach out for help.
“When we first started in Conyers, everybody thought it was an Atlanta problem,” McClure says about the human trafficking issue. “But it’s shifted. It’s everywhere. Girls are selling themselves on Instagram. It’s really heart-breaking ... ”
The First Baptist Church of Conyers joined the fight and helps provide 4Sarah with a house where some of the women and girls can live with their children as they go through a short-term program that offers them a fresh start in life. There are always more girls and women than space available. The Georgia Power Foundation recently gave the nonprofit $2,500. Conyers’ Discover Point Church just gave 4Sarah more than $6,000 to use in its rescue ministry, and other churches, organizations and individuals have stepped up to help 4Sarah in its work against human trafficking. To join this fight as a volunteer or donor, visit www.4Sarah.net.
It is an ongoing battle, McClure said. She recalls the success stories as well as those that broke her heart. One 28-year-old woman she tried to help died with a needle in her arm, leaving behind two small children. But there are many women McClure has seen who have made a life change. She said her own sister, who worked as a stripper for 21 years, tried to kill herself and was locked up in a mental hospital. But then someone gave her a “Jesus Calling” book and God started speaking to her, McClure said, adding that now her sister is actually helping her and has started a 4Sarah chapter in their Alabama hometown.
“She’s still in recovery and trying to figure life out, but that was such a huge start for her,” McClure said. “I’m proud of her.”
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has reported that human trafficking is a multi-billion dollar criminal enterprise and the fastest growing crime in the world. It involves both commercial sexual exploitation and labor servitude with the average age of entry for victims being 12-14 years old. January is National Human Trafficking Awareness month and the White House is hosting a summit on human trafficking for which McClure has received a special invitation to attend.
From an abusive childhood to running away at 15 to working as a stripper, McClure never dreamed that rough road would someday take her to the majesty of The White House.
“By the grace of God, when I’m helping these girls, I’m helping myself as well,” she said. “I’m so grateful I’m not a statistic because it’s really easy to mess up your life. I’m thankful God gave me a second chance.”
Coming next week: Part Three — Jessica’s Story
