Covington lost a community giant on Tuesday. The death of former Mayor Sam Ramsey will leave holes in many places throughout the region with one of the largest being Salem Camp Meeting. Those who know anything about the heritage of that annual celebration of worship know it was Mr. Sam who made sure the preachers were lined up and the music was good and everybody was happy.
This year was a tough one for Ramsey because his beloved Salem Camp Meeting was not able to meet in person. Due to COVID-19 issues, the event was virtual and online only.
“It was a hard decision for me to make to call it off because my great-great-grandfather started it,” Ramsey said in an interview earlier this year. “I'm 81 and I've been there ever since...”
Ramsey attended 81 camp meetings. The non-denominational event, which began in 1828, is held each July at Salem Campground located between Conyers and Covington in Newton County. It brings Christians together from throughout the state and across the U.S. for a summer week of faith, fellowship, family and spiritual renewal.
Ramsey was chairman of its board of directors and as soon as one camp meeting ended, he was already working on the next. He was always joined by his wife Becky Ramsey, who along with her twin sister Alice Walker, presented special music each year. The Ramseys would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Oct. 10.
“This is the first time we've been separated,” Mrs. Ramsey said during an interview from her Covington home Tuesday morning. Her husband passed away in the early morning hours of Aug. 25, at Emory University Orthopaedic & Spine Hospital following surgery for a broken hip. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home as soon as they are available.
At the time of this interview, Mrs. Ramsey said she is hoping to have the service at Salem Campground under the tabernacle. After leaving the tabernacle, tentative plans include the funeral procession driving past Covington City Hall with interment in the City Cemetery. Plans are expected to be finalized later this week.
“He loved Salem Campground and he loved his church and his city,” Mrs. Ramsey said. “And he loved the Gethsemane Homeless Shelter ... He was a Christian man and a gentleman. He was a veteran of the Air Force and loved his country. Sam was a faithful Christian man and lived really to serve other people. He served other people his whole life, and he loved his family. He was a wonderful husband, and I think he loved me next to his Savior. He had a heart of compassion for other people. It was always 100 percent his desire to do what was right.”
Ramsey was a member of Covington First United Church for more than 80 years and chaired numerous boards and committees through the years.
“Sam had a wonderful way of inviting you to share in his passions,” said Dr. Doug Gilreath, senior pastor of Covington First United Methodist. “He had a passion for the church, a passion for Salem Camp Meeting, a passion for the homeless shelter here in town and a passion for this community. A lot of people have a lot of passions, but Sam was very infectious when he invited you to share in his. It's a reflection in a lot of ways of our church's ministry, which Sam was very thankful for. The church is also very committed to the homeless shelter and Salem Camp Meeting, as well.”
Salem Camp Meeting was just one part of the community that will miss the dedication and service of Ramsey. A figure on the Covington Square for as long as anyone can remember, he was the president and CEO of Ramsey Furniture Company, founded in Covington in 1919 by C.D. Ramsey, who had operated a general store in the Salem community. Mr. and Mrs. C.D. Ramsey had five children and most of them worked at the store at times. C.D. Ramsey Jr. started working at the store in 1922 and continued to manage the store until his son, Sam Ramsey, returned from military service in 1964. The store is located at 1145 Clark St. Since 1997, fourth generation Tony Ramsey has continued the Ramsey tradition of operating one of the oldest family furniture stores in Georgia.
Mr. Sam, as many people called him, was regarded as a statesman of Covington and Newton County. A fifth generation descendant of original settlers in Newton County, Ramsey was a graduate of Newton County High School, Oxford College and Emory University. He was a certified lay speaker for the United Methodist Church and a member of Gideons International. He served on the Covington Planning and Zoning Commission for 17 years, as a city council member for nine years and served the city as mayor for 11 years. During his tenure as mayor, Covington was named a City of Excellence by Georgia Trend magazine. The Covington Police Department received the International Webber Seavey Award as the top Police Department in the World and the Covington Fire Department was internationally accredited. Also, Covington was selected as an Olympic Torch City in the 1996 Summer Olympics relay and every department in city government was internationally accredited.
His awards are numerous and include being named Distinguished Alumnus of Emory University in 1989 and the R.O. Arnold Award for Community Service by the Covington-Newton County Chamber of Commerce in 1993.
