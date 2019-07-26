CONYERS — Conyers Smiles Dentistry and Orthodontics is working with Foster Care Friends Inc. to provide free dental care for foster children, foster parents, homeless children and kinship care children on Aug. 17, as part of the first ever Community Care Embracing the Whole Family Project.
According to Conyers Smiles Dentistry and Orthodontics, each year the office participates in a service day to support the local community. This year, the dental office chose to provide care for the families in the community who do not have access to dental care.
On Aug. 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Conyers Smiles will provide dental services — other than cosmetic work and braces — free of charge. Services will be provided by a full staff of doctors, hygienists and assistants who will provide cleanings, fillings and more.
According to Shivern Jeter, executive director of Foster Care Friends, those who would like to receive services must make an appointment in advance through her office by calling 678-524-0689. The free service will be limited to 50 patients.
Jeter said those receiving services must meet the following requirements:
1. Be a foster parent or a foster child with referral.
2. Have a child who is county recognized as a kinship child or the legal guardian of that child with court paperwork.
3. Be a homeless child or the parent of a homeless child.
All children will need a legal guardian present to sign treatment consent forms.