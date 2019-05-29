MACON — If you enjoy fresh fruits and vegetables straight from the farm, Georgia Farm Bureau wants to make the state your “stampin’ ground.”
The Georgia Farm Passport is available at GFB county offices and at the 67 farms participating in the GFB Certified Farm Markets program.
The passport guides family and friends to farms across Georgia that offer food items for virtually any taste. Travel with the passport to live out your love of exploring Georgia, supporting local farms and eating fresh. Plus, GFB is offering prizes in exchange for your passport stamp collection!
Passport travelers will discover where their food comes from, meet the people who grow it, and see our state’s agricultural diversity firsthand.
The GFB Certified Farm Markets are listed in the passport. These markets grow a majority of what they sell on their farm or they allow people to visit for a farm tour. These farms range from pick-your-own strawberry patches to farms that grow a variety of goods. As marked in the passport, some farms have corn mazes and farm games, offer educational opportunities, or host special events.
Participants can start a family tradition, make new friends, enjoy fruits and vegetables they pick directly from the tree or field, or simply enjoy an ice cream while relaxing in a rocking chair and taking in Georgia’s beautiful farm landscapes. Passports can be picked up at any participating farm found at www.gfb.ag/farmpassport or at any local county Farm Bureau office. The deadline to submit your passport for prizes is Jan. 10.
Participants who mailing in a passport with at least one stamp will be entered to win a basket of products from CFMs valued at $100. Collect five stamps and earn a Georgia Farm Passport T-shirt. Ten stamps gets the traveler a GFB insulated tumbler. A collection of 15 stamps will qualify for a $15 gift certificate to the Certified Farm Market of choice. Those who earn 20 stamps will receive a full access pass farm tour with a farm-to-table meal in spring 2020. For each level reached, the participant receives all of the prizes below that level.
There is a limited supply of passports, so don’t wait to get yours. One passport allowed per person. One stamp allowed per farm per person. As you visit, share your journey with #farmpassport #gafarmbureau. While no purchase is required to participate, please be kind and make one since these farms are their owners’ livelihoods.