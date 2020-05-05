Coral Hospitality, the hospitality management company for five of Georgia’s State Parks & Lodges, on Tuesday announced plans to reopen lodging operations at the following properties on May 21:
• George T. Bagby State Park & Lodge
• Lake Blackshear Resort & Golf Club
• Little Ocmulgee State Park & Lodge
In addition, Amicalola Falls State Park & Lodge and Unicoi State Park & Lodge – which have remained open on a limited basis – will now reopen their on-site restaurants, with limited capacity and social distancing procedures in place.
In preparation for reopening, Coral Hospitality welcomed back more than 300 employees, who were previously furloughed. Those team members have begun a rigorous cleaning and sanitization program across each facility, as well as launching previously planned beautification projects and undergoing extensive training on new safety protocols which will be in place at each property moving forward.
The state parks affected by this announcement are located as follows:
Amicalola Falls State Park & Lodge
418 Amicalola Falls State Park Road, Dawsonville, GA 30534
George T. Bagby State Park & Lodge
330 Bagby Pkwy., Fort Gaines, GA 39851
Lake Blackshear Resort & Golf Club
2459 U.S Highway, Cordele, GA 31015
Little Ocmulgee State Park & Lodge
80 Live Oak Trail, McRae, GA 31037
Unicoi State Park & Lodge
1788 Ga. Highway 356, Helen, GA 30545
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.