Coral Hospitality, the hospitality management company for five of Georgia’s State Parks & Lodges, on Tuesday announced plans to reopen lodging operations at the following properties on May 21:

• George T. Bagby State Park & Lodge

• Lake Blackshear Resort & Golf Club

• Little Ocmulgee State Park & Lodge

In addition, Amicalola Falls State Park & Lodge and Unicoi State Park & Lodge – which have remained open on a limited basis – will now reopen their on-site restaurants, with limited capacity and social distancing procedures in place.

In preparation for reopening, Coral Hospitality welcomed back more than 300 employees, who were previously furloughed.  Those team members have begun a rigorous cleaning and sanitization program across each facility, as well as launching previously planned beautification projects and undergoing extensive training on new safety protocols which will be in place at each property moving forward.

The state parks affected by this announcement are located as follows:

Amicalola Falls State Park & Lodge

418 Amicalola Falls State Park Road, Dawsonville, GA 30534

George T. Bagby State Park & Lodge

330 Bagby Pkwy., Fort Gaines, GA 39851

Lake Blackshear Resort & Golf Club

2459 U.S Highway, Cordele, GA 31015

Little Ocmulgee State Park & Lodge

80 Live Oak Trail, McRae, GA 31037

Unicoi State Park & Lodge

1788 Ga. Highway 356, Helen, GA 30545

