ATLANTA —The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation is looking for a preservation-minded buyer to purchase the Weaver-Dallas House, the oldest house in Thomaston. Located at 205 South Bethel St., the historic house is being sold through the Georgia Trust’s Revolving Fund program, which works to save historic buildings across the state by providing effective alternatives to demolition or neglect of architecturally and historically significant properties by promoting their rehabilitation and monitoring their preservation in perpetuity.
“On behalf of the Georgia Trust Board of Trustees, I express our sincere gratitude to Dr. Mary Williams for the generous gift of the Weaver-Dallas House in Thomaston,” said Georgia Trust President and CEO Mark C. McDonald. “This Federal period house is one of the finest and more intact houses the Trust has ever had in our Revolving Fund. The property consists of the main house and four outbuildings on a large lot in downtown Thomaston. We are excited about the prospect of finding a steward of this historic site who will follow in the tradition established by the Weaver-Dallas-Crump-Williams legacy.”
The Weaver-Dallas House was built in the 1820s as a one-room house and separate doctor shop. Additions in the 1830s and 1840s created a 1 ½-story cottage with Federal and Classical Revival elements.
The house has been in the same family since it was purchased by Travis Weaver in 1840. Dr. Mary Williams, the fourth generation of independent female owners, recently donated the house to the Georgia Trust’s Revolving Fund program, which finds buyers who agree to preserve and maintain architecturally and historically significant properties.
The property, which includes two smoke houses, a garden shed and a 1930s car shed, is as close to a time capsule of Georgia history as one may find today. The house lends itself to a number of uses, including a comfortable family home, a bed and breakfast, rental properties or an Airbnb.
The Weaver-Dallas House has 15 rooms, including four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Several of the original features in the house have been preserved, including built-in bookshelves, original fireplaces and a small stage at the top of the stairs that was used for puppet shows. Modern upgrades have ensured the safety and comfort of the house for years to come.
The two smoke houses on the property have been converted into guest houses with modern amenities. The first smoke house was built in the 1820s; it has one bedroom and one bathroom. The second, larger smoke house was built in the 1840s. It has four rooms, which includes an upstairs bedroom along with a kitchen and one bathroom.
The Weaver-Dallas House is available for $250,000. The main house is approximately 2,032 square feet and sits on 1 acre. The buyer is required to sign a Rehabilitation Agreement and all work done to the property must abide by the Secretary of the Interior's Standards for Rehabilitation.
For more information about the Weaver-Dallas House, visit GeorgiaTrust.org or contact Dennis Lovello at dlovello@georgiatrust.org or 404-885-7819.
The Georgia Trust’s Revolving Fund Program was established in 1990 to provide effective alternatives to demolition or neglect of architecturally and historically significant properties by promoting their rehabilitation and enabling owners of endangered historic properties to connect with buyers who will rehabilitate their properties.
The Georgia Trust accomplishes this goal by either accepting property donations or by purchasing options on endangered historic properties. The properties are then marketed nationally to locate buyers who agree to preserve and maintain the structures. Protective covenants are attached to the deeds to ensure that the historic integrity of each property is retained, and purchasers are required to sign rehabilitation agreements based on the work to be performed on the structure.
