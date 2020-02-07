CONYERS — Now through Feb. 28, Georgia United Credit Union’s Conyers branch, located at 1381 Milstead Ave., is welcoming non-perishable food items and monetary donations to help stock the shelves of Rockdale Emergency Relief.
This marks Georgia United Foundation’s eighth annual Can Hunger food drive, where local communities unite to help feed neighbors in need. The most requested food items include: canned fruit and vegetables, canned tuna, chicken or salmon (in water), canned or dried beans, peas or lentils (low sodium), whole grain pasta and flour, brown rice, whole grain cereal, natural peanut butter (plastic containers), olive oil (plastic containers).
“One in seven people in Georgia rely on food banks to help feed their family but food banks typically experience a downturn in donations after the holidays,” stated Kim Wall, Georgia United’s director of business and community development. “We host this program in February each year to help meet the needs of the food banks and our neighbors in crisis, which in turn strengthens our local communities.”
Wall helped bring the Can Hunger program to life in 2012 and noted that since the program began, Georgia United has collected more than 335,000 cans – or over 115 tons – of food for local food banks, thanks to the generosity of their donors.
For more information on the Can Hunger program, visit gucufoudation.org/canhunger or to find a branch location near you, visit gucu.org/locations. All contributions are appreciated now through February 28, 2020.
