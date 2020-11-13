CONYERS – Georgia United Credit Union Foundation has announced the return of their Wish Tree program. Now in its 30th year, Wish Tree provides gifts to children in Georgia’s foster care system through donations made by members and community partners.
Donors can help make the holidays brighter for children now through Dec. 9 by donating requested toys or articles of clothing from the online shopping list found at gucufoundation.org/wishtree. Purchased gifts will ship directly to the branch, and the Rockdale Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) will pick up and deliver gifts to children in time for the holidays. Monetary donations to the Wish Tree Fund can also be made at branch locations. All funds collected will be used to purchase items from the shopping list in that area.
Since the program’s inception, nearly 30,000 gifts have been donated to children in need, thanks to the generosity of the community. The foundation’s 2020 goal is to grant 1,600 wishes, reaching over 500 children in the local communities.
To help spread holiday cheer and make a charitable donation, visit gucufoundation.org/wishtree. Donations are welcome now through Wednesday, Dec. 9.
For more information about the Wish Tree program and how you can get involved, please contact Liz Riffert at liz.riffert@gucu.org or 812.760.7505.
Georgia United Foundation is committed to improving the quality of life for children and families in the communities they serve through impactful programs funded and delivered through volunteerism by way of corporate contributions, team members and community efforts. The Foundation is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) charitable organization and is the philanthropic arm of Georgia United Credit Union. For details on volunteering, participating or donating, visit gucufoundation.org.
