A family was watching a movie of the life of Jesus on television. Their 6-year-old daughter was deeply moved as the moviemaker realistically portrayed Jesus’ crucifixion and death. Tears ran down the little girl’s face as they took him from the cross and lay him in a borrowed tomb. She watched as a guard was placed on outside the tomb.
And then suddenly a big smile broke out on her face. She bounced on the arm of the chair and said with great anticipation, “Now comes the good part!” And she’s right!
We Christians believe that Easter really happened. By faith, we trust that God, in his divine mercy, raised the crucified Jesus from the dead. And, in so doing, that God validated Jesus’ message.
As someone observed, “Fundamentally, Jesus gave to humankind, forever, a great, guiding and inspiring faith. It was the faith of the values of humankind, the nature of reconciliation and the new life, the ethics of love and the purpose of life. Jesus spoke to humankind of God’s love, of His power, of His grace of His forgiveness, of His kingdom and the experience we all have of these things.”
However, the question was and is asked, “Are these things for real?” Inevitably, the claims and convictions about Jesus Christ were bound to be challenged.
So, having stated our Christian conviction that God raised Jesus from the dead, that Easter really happened, I want to reframe the subject and ask, “What if Easter really happened? What difference would it make for us?
First, if Easter really happened it means that life has hope after all! Easter and hope are synonymous. Those who live on what might be called “the outskirt of hope” need a transformation. Easter gives it. Easter brings hope back to life. And what a needed word during these dreary days of the coronavirus.
The Resurrection is to be understood as God’s act. And the Resurrection is credible because God is credible!
Second, if Easter really happened it means God’s validation of Jesus! Thumbs down on you! That’s what the world said to Jesus at the crucifixion. Thus, Jesus was killed and seemingly wrong had won.
But the resurrection was God’s validation of Jesus. Despite the world’s disapproval, God approved of Jesus. The reign of God as preached by Jesus, the nature of reconciliation and the new life, the ethics of love, all these take on added significance in our lives and world.
Third, if Easter really happened it means that we are never alone! Consequently, we should never despair. If Easter really happened...
After the resurrection, Christ assured and encouraged the disciples. Then he told them to take up his ministry with this great promise, “And I am with you always to the close of the age” (Matthew 38:20).
It was this promise, Christ’s presence always with them” that kept the early disciples going. It gave them strength and assurance and hope and courage and inspiration. And that’s exactly what it does for us as well.
Do we know what that truly means? Because God is our eternal companion there will always be a way through, a way out or a way over our impossible situation. In His companionship, there is no impossible situation.
The late Dr. William Sloan Coffin, former pastor of Riverside Church, New York, once stated, “I myself believe passionately in the resurrection of Jesus Christ, because in my life I have experienced Christ not as a memory, but as a presence.” God is with us.
The story is told of a little boy who was “not exactly happy about going to church on Easter Sunday morning. His new shoes were too tight, his tie pinched his neck and the weather was just too beautiful to be caught inside. As he sulked in the back seat, his parents heard him mutter: “I don’t know why we have to go to church on Easter anyway; they keep telling the same old story, and it always comes out the same in the end.”
And we thank God it does! That is, if Easter really happened. By faith, we Christians know it did! Hallelujah!
