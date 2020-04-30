The apostle Paul writes, “We are afflicted in every way, but not crushed; perplexed, but not driven to despair; persecuted, but not forsaken; struck down, but not destroyed...” (ll Corinthians 4:8,9).
Recently, a friend emailed, “I know these words to be true. I have been terribly wounded in life and those words of Paul were always my battle cry. God has brought me to a wonderful place now.”
Paul might have been frustrated, but he was never in despair. He may have been beaten, but he was never ultimately defeated. And Paul may not have known exactly what to do, but he always knew that something could be done. At his wit’s end, perhaps; but never at his hope’s end.
So what are we to do during these uncertain times in which we live?
First, we are to endure! That’s right! Endure! Trials and tribulations do not invite haste. Rather, they invite contemplation, reflection, perseverance and endurance.
By any reasonable standard, George Washington should have surrendered several times. Even his own countrymen were indifferent to the cause. In addition, his trusted generals betrayed him. But neither injustice, betrayal, cold, hunger or the might of the enemy could shake his resolve; and a new nation was born. Washington endured.
The late Bishop Arthur Moore, longtime United Methodist leader, once made this statement, “We sing a song at midnight, not because of the darkness, but because we are sure the morning will appear.” In times like these, we are to endure.
Second, in times like these God is to be found in places where He is most needed! Over and over the psalms make this point that God is with us in trouble, sorrow, sickness, adversity, and even death, especially death.
In the powerful movie “The Hiding Place,” Corrie Ten Boom expressed it this way, “There is no pit so deep that God’s love is not deeper still.” Corrie had written about experiencing God’s love “where He was most needed” in World War ll.
Sometime back I was listening to a tape called “Super Sheep” by humorist preacher Ken Davis. He said that recently he had a T-shirt made up with this scene on it. He had a hungry lion who hadn’t eaten in a long time, a wolf and a huge snake on it. They were all standing beside this narrow road making threatening gestures.
And moving up the road in front of them was a little sheep, a little lamb, holding the hand of Jesus. In the midst of all the terror and threats, the little lamb says, “I’m with Him.”
In spite of all his trials and tribulations, Paul would understand. In times like these, God is to be found where He is most needed.
Third, in times like these our strength is to be found in doing for others! Inner strength! It is not just the capacity to endure but to be compassionate toward others that makes the difference.
Dr. Ernest Gordon was a former dean of the chapel at Princeton but was better known for his book about his captivity on the “River Kwai” during World War ll. Gordon said that in that Japanese prison camp initially he and his fellow British captives were very religious, reading their Bibles, praying, singing hymns, witnessing and testifying to their faith. They were hoping and expecting that God would reward them and fortify them for their faith and that God would free them or at least make their captivity bearable. But God didn’t deliver, and the men became both disillusioned and angry. Some even became faithless. For the most part, they gave up on the outward display of their faith.
But after a while Gordon says, the men began to respond to the needs of their fellow prisoners — caring for them, protecting the weaker ones, and in some cases dying for one another. Soon they began to discern something of God’s Spirit in their midst.
Note this! It was not so much what they believed that gave them “inner strength” but what they did for others. It was their compassion that gave them inner strength.
Writing in his book “The Beatitudes,” Hugh Martin says, “The strength that God gives is available to those who care for others, for they are showing the Spirit of Jesus. The power of God’s Spirit fortifies them.”
Dear God, let it be!
