A man said to his pastor, “My father taught me how to earn money, how to save it and how to spend it; but he never taught me how to give it.” Evidently, that man’s father taught him how to make a living but not how to make a life.
In contrast, there is the biblical character, Dorcas. Without doubt she knew how to make a life.
Who was Dorcas anyway? She has two names-Tabitha in Aramaic and Dorcas in Greek. From scripture, we get the idea that Dorcas was graceful and attractive and a follower of Jesus.
The Bible says that she was devoted to good works and acts of charity” (Acts 9:36).
However, the Bible doesn’t tell us a thing about Dorcas’ prayer life. It tells us nothing about her personal character or that she was a serious student of scripture. The only thing we are told is that Dorcas was a giver. She was generous and consequently she knew how to make a life.
Do you grasp what I am suggesting? I am suggesting that the difference between making a life and making a living is giving, generosity. Let’s focus on it.
Generosity surprises! Recently, I read a heart-warming story of a single mother waitress who received a $2,020 tip at her restaurant job in the Chicago area. Seems that the diner‘s bill was $36.73. Later when the diner was asked why such a surprising tip, she responded, “God nudged me.”
That generosity was so surprising that it made national news.
Generosity is the outgrowth of gratitude! Belinda was a single parent, trying to take care of herself and raise 5-year-old Ryan. She was a single parent because when her husband learned that the necessary surgery for her cancer would leave her disfigured he left. One evening Belinda tucked Ryan into bed and was reading a book to him. He interrupted her to ask if she had bought that book for him.
“Yes,” she said.
He then asked if she had bought the bed in which he slept.
Again, the answer was, “yes.”
Had she bought the house they called home?
“Yes,” she answered.
And what about that new sweater he liked so much?
“Yes,” she had bought that, too.
Ryan thought about how good she had been to him, supplying all his needs, and finally he said, “Mommy, get my piggy bank. There are seven pennies in it. Take them and get something you really want for you.”
Our relationship to God is something like Ryan’s relationship to his mother. Everything we have is a gift from God.
When we are grateful we act out of a sense of enough, and more than enough, and not out of a sense of scarcity, and we want to share with others.
Generosity always makes room for others! As someone observed, generosity is not about what’s in our bank account, but what’s in our heart.
The generous person gives others the benefit of the doubt and treats others with respect. Generosity is not worried about what it cost in terms of time or energy or finances. With generosity, there is no waiting to be asked and no thought of being thanked.
Again, the difference between making a life and making a living is our giving — our generosity!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.