There is not any of us that has not been affected by the coronavirus. Like you, over and over I have watched the unthinkable devastation of this virus. Tears have welled up in my eyes as I have listened to the agony of the bereaved, heard the staggering death counts, seen the overcrowded hospital conditions, observed business closings and people without jobs and heard the dire predictions of what could be.
Yet at the same time, I have been filled with gratitude as I have watched those determined doctors, nurses, other medical personnel, public servants, soldiers, governmental leaders, ministers, business CEOs — all “Good Samaritans” — seeking to rally this country together in healing resolve.
In addition, my gratitude extends to all Americans who are laboring to bring help or assistance to others — the man playing the hymns on the piano, the community in automobiles surrounding the hospital to offer cheer to those inside, expressed family concern, the Atlanta residents who every night at 8 p.m. sound noises to express thanks to medical personnel, the neighbor who shared face masks, the lady online who offered to assist anybody short of funds or food, the photographer who takes community family portraits for free, the cell-phone choir, churches offering streaming worship services and associated ministries and so much more. All this and more is the other side of humanity — the Godly side.
To the question, “Where is God in all this?” The answer is, “In all those who are seeking to heal and rescue others."
If I may, I’d like to offer a few observations about this virus and what we might be learning.
First, we are learning that life is fragile! There are two things that especially enhance the value of time — its brevity and its uncertainty. For 2000 years, God has been reminding us of this in his word. For examine, the writer of James states, “For you are a midst that appears for a little while and then vanishes” (James 4:14). Today, this coronavirus is bringing us face to face with this reality.
Second, we are being reminded that no one is an island — we really are all in this together! Often we have paraded our differences in nationality, ethnicity, gender, politics, status, other and race. The truth, however, is that we are all members of one race — the human race. And what affects one of us affects all of us.
Everyone of us is a child of God created in his image for his purposes. “For God so loved the world that He gave his only Son...” (John 3:16).
Third, we are being reminded of our blessings! Writing in his book “On the Brink of Everything,” Parker J. Palmer writes, “Nothing makes me more grateful for life — even in the hard times — than remembering that it’s a gift that I didn’t earn and won’t have forever. Nothing motivates me more strongly to “pay it forward” than knowing that the time to share a gift is when I have it in hand.”
Truly, being blessed makes us want to share our blessings.
A few days ago I talked with a 85-year-old friend who said, “My prayer is that God would enable me to live my life with overflowing gratitude.” God has answered her prayer because she has always been a sharer of her blessings.
Fourth, we are learning about the necessity of hope! Hope in God!
The apostle Paul also realized the necessity of hope, when in the tragedies of his own day, he wrote, “We are saved by hope” (Romans 8:24). The one truth that kept Paul alive was the fact that the human situation is not a hopeless situation.
To be sure, Paul was aware of humankind’s faults. He experienced them, and he saw them. But thank goodness, Paul also saw God’s redeeming power, and because of that he had hope.
So Paul not only lived in the world; he also lived in Christ. Thus, life to Paul was not some kind of fearful, defeated waiting. Rather, life to Paul was a hopeful, vivid expectation of God’s re-creation. The apostle Paul was an apostle of Hope.
In his book, “Still We Can Hope,” Joseph R. Sizoo says that “In time of crisis, when the resources of men and women shrivel, the resources of God unfold. Storms are affairs of the earth. But the rainbow is an affair of heaven.” Something to remember!
Prayerfully, this crisis will be over sooner than later and that America’s next spiritual awakening will have begun.
