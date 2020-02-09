How often during the passing of the years have we heard a minister say, “Let us pray.” In the sacred moments that followed, some with unbowed heads remained unconcerned, others followed along, but only a faithful few actually joined the minister in prayer.
What a tragic picture arises as we visualize this scene in thousands of churches every Lord’s Day.
Let us pray! What a problem prayer can become. This is especially true when so many view prayer as an adventure in magic. The truth is, prayer does not always result in seeming success.
There’s a little boy in a cartoon down on his knees in prayer. He’s saying his prayers, and he is almost out of patience with the Almighty. He says, “Aunt Stella isn’t married yet. Uncle Hubert hasn’t got a job. Daddy’s hair is still falling out. I’m tired of saying prayers for this family without getting results.” Most likely, that little boy in the cartoon was speaking for more than we know.
But to my knowledge, the Scripture does not present prayer as an adventure in magic. Rather, it presents prayer as a way of thinking and living in the presence.
Let us pray! On the other hand, this is an invitation like no other. Prior to cell phones, a well known minister said that he had a private phone line that rang right on his desk. He stated that he had given the number to a few colleagues to use in emergencies and to his wife and children. He went on to say that he told his children they could call him anytime for any reason.
“Believe me,” he continued, “No one’s voice sounds sweeter to me than theirs. When I hear, ‘Hi Dad,’ I don’t care what I’m doing. It can drop. My children are an absolute priority to me.”
So are God’s children to God — an absolute priority!
Repeating, to pray is an invitation like no other. It is an invitation to visit and fellowship with God as our Creator and loving parent.
The point here is that God wants us to pray. Why do our prayers matter to God? Simple. Our prayers matter to God because we matter to God. We are his children.
Let us pray. Just want to share a few other thoughts with you.
First, perhaps the best evidence for believing the reality of prayer is the prayer life of Jesus. To Jesus, God was his Father. The biblical record makes clear that Jesus prayed to his Father, and his Father answered him. Therefore, to me, it seems reasonable to believe what Jesus believes about praying.
Second, life often presents us with circumstances that we can’t control. Our minds are insufficient to understand, our language becomes mere babble, our insight is out of balance, and we are stuck with the “why” question. In such a time we discover through the power of prayer that God receives us in our ignorance, hurt, despair and desperation.
An acquaintance approached me yesterday in another city and asked if if I would pray for his son. He drew me aside and shared that his son’s best friend had been murdered. He thought it was gang-related, and his son was devastated. The son was under going counseling, but he was still having it rough.
That concerned father and I prayed for his son and family right there, and I assured this father that I would continue praying on his son’s behalf.
What is the alternative in this situation? It is the best efforts of humankind and the courage, comfort and strength of a God who loves us, hears us, and responds to us.
Third, our most profound need — to know that we are known and loved by God — drives us to prayer. Prayer is the context of our regaining perspective about our circumstances. Prayer is God’s way of assuring us that we are not alone.
Let us pray!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.