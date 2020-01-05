To say that I am an avid sportsman is probably an understatement. Generally speaking, if you throw it, catch it, hit it, kick it, intercept it, toss it, spot it or run with it, I am interested. Consequently, the time around New Year’s Day offers much potential viewing enjoyment. Sports enthusiasts like me can just watch games until our hearts are content or our eyes become too blurry to see the screen.
But you know, as important as football games, national championships, bowl games and parades are, and they are important, these things do not hold a candle to the really significant issues of life. Life, suffering, sickness and death “concerns” have a way of separating the essential from the non-essential. This Christmas season I have been part of a family gathering, participated in the 20th anniversary observance of a meaningful church ministry to caregivers and care-receivers, shared in the hurt of a friend’s unexpected death of her son, dealt with doctor’s appointments, read about Elaine Pagel’s grief and mourning over the loss of her young son and husband, celebrated a wedding anniversary and witnessed the animosity of a divided nation. For sure, I have missed a few football games, and that has been perfectly all right.
As I have contemplated all this, other things more pressing seemed to have grabbed my attention. Though I still enjoy sports, for me, faith, family, friends, love, church, ministry (service), and meaningful labor are the essence of life.
So with this in mind, these are my suggestions for living in the new year!
First, we should not be overly alarmed about tomorrow! Robert J. Burdette, clergyman, put it best when he stated, “And the other day I do not worry about is TOMORROW. Tomorrow with all its possible adversities, its burdens, its perils, its large promise and poor performance, its failures and mistakes, is as far beyond my mastery as its dead sister yesterday. Tomorrow is God’s day: it will be mine.”
Second, we should not hold back our very best! The late Art Linkletter, well known radio and television personality and American icon, gave us some excellent advice for a new year or anytime.
“Do a little more than you are paid to,
give a little more than you have to,
try a little harder than you want to,
aim a little higher that you think possible,
and give a lot of thanks to God for health, family and friends.
From my perspective, Art Linkletter is right on target. He’s challenged us to live life at its best.
Third, be strong in the Lord! Against the background of all our doubts and limitations and fears, the song of the psalmist in Israel is like the sound of a mighty trumpet: “The Lord reigns, let the earth rejoice”(psalm 97:1). The man who wrote these words lived, as we live, in an age of strife and confusion. But he looked to God instead of being defeated and his heart burst into song.
May the same be true of us. Happy New Year!