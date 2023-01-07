On the front-end of a brand new year, I don’t want to talk about resolutions, but I do want to talk about “priority.” Priority is our key to a meaningful New Year. Priority is our blueprint to becoming stronger, more mature and more purposeful. And priority is our prescription to ending the year 2022 in a way more pleasing to God and more satisfying to us.
We are in luck! The apostle Paul is addressing this same theme in his letter to the church at Philippi. He’s telling these Philippians how they could live at their best, how they should live at their best and how God intended that they live. Actually, Paul is giving these folks a prescription for getting the most out of life.
Listen to Paul’s words and take them to your heart: “This one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind and reaching forth unto those things which are before, I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus” (3:13-14). Let’s break the prescription down for a better understanding.
First, value your time! Time is a precious commodity. In a sense, time is the essence of life. We set life in time frames — childhood, young adulthood and “you look wonderful.” There are two things that especially enhance the value of time — its brevity and its uncertainty. The Bible speaks of how brief our lives are. They are like grass which grows up in the morning and is cut down in the evening. At absolute best, time is short. Time is also uncertain. A man was in an ambulance on the way to the hospital after a serious accident. He was heard to say over and over again, “What time is it!” He needed a little more time, but for him time was running out.
Second, get over yesterday! Paul had a bad past. He had persecuted the church of Christ and had given his consent to murder. He could so easily have been enslaved by his terrible past and paralyzed by his guilt. But he had asked the forgiveness of God and knew he had been forgiven and that God had given him new power to live in the present and future. Now. I don’t want to minimize the seriousness of our shortcomings or past hurts or hurdles. There may be some things in our past for which we should be ashamed. And we may actually feel that these things can destroy us, and in some cases they can. But at some point in time, we have to make our peace and embrace the grace of God which is always sufficient for our need and forgiveness.
Third, live with integrity today! Living with integrity means that we do the right thing. It means we constantly seek to bring the best we have to the highest we know. And doing this will keep us from being at the complete mercy of the new year or the future. Establish and maintain loving relationships today. Perform our duties today. Gain knowledge today. Make amends today. Acquire skills today.
Fourth, keep your priorities straight! “This one thing I do… I press forward…, said Paul. Paul felt that when Christ stopped him on the Damascus Road that Christ had a dream, a vision and a purpose for his life. So, all his days Paul sensed the importance of pressing forward or prioritizing. Hear me now! Everyone of us is a dream of God and grasp by him for a purpose, therefore, we must constantly press forward or keep our priorities straight. I conclude with the words of that great baseball philosopher, Yogi Berra. He said, “You’d better know where it is you want to go. Otherwise, you might not get there.”
The Rev. Hal Brady is an ordained United Methodist minister and executive director of Hal Brady Ministries, based in Atlanta. You can watch him preach every week on the Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasters TV channel Thursdays at 8 p.m.