On the front-end of a brand new year, I don’t want to talk about resolutions, but I do want to talk about “priority.” Priority is our key to a meaningful New Year. Priority is our blueprint to becoming stronger, more mature and more purposeful. And priority is our prescription to ending the year 2022 in a way more pleasing to God and more satisfying to us.

We are in luck! The apostle Paul is addressing this same theme in his letter to the church at Philippi. He’s telling these Philippians how they could live at their best, how they should live at their best and how God intended that they live. Actually, Paul is giving these folks a prescription for getting the most out of life.

Recommended for you

The Rev. Hal Brady is an ordained United Methodist minister and executive director of Hal Brady Ministries, based in Atlanta. You can watch him preach every week on the Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasters TV channel Thursdays at 8 p.m.

Tags

Trending Videos