Silently they sit, the men and women who fire the rockets — “ten, nine, eight, seven, six, five, four, three, two, one, zero.” The landscape erupts. A dull tube pauses, then streaks into the sky — 30,000 feet, 40,000, 50,000 — the mark of the age in which we live.
As you know, the frontiers of our world have unmistakably changed. They’ve changed from earth to space, from manual to computer, and from horsepower to nuclear power.
Like you, I’ve read about surgery robots, driverless automobiles, smart phone advances, the farming of the sea with its immense possibility of feeding the world’s population, human space travel, medical breakthroughs and, of course, we are told that the future holds even more exciting miraculous things.
But into the midst of this fast moving, scientific discovering world of ours comes Christmas. Why should we pause when all eyes are focused on the present and future and look back some 2,000 years into the past? Why should we recall some smelly old stable in an out of the way place called Bethlehem? And why should our hearts thrill again when we hear the words, “And she brought forth her first born son... (Matthew 1:25).
In other words, why do we need Christmas to come?
First, we need Christmas to come because we need a deeper spiritual insight! Over the arch of the library door on one of our university campuses are carved these words, “Knowledge is the hope of the world.” While believing strongly in education and the educative processes, I say to you that this is a mistaken, paganistic philosophy of life. Knowledge by itself is not the hope of the world
As the late Justice Robert Jackson observed, “It is one of the great paradoxes of our time that modern society needs to fear only the educated person.” The basis of that fear is that modern men and women are developing mentally but not morally or spiritually.
Second, we need Christmas to come because we need to feel and express the good will that is in our hearts toward our fellow human beings.
A minister was asked, “Where is the loneliest place in the world?”
He replied, “The loneliest place in the world is the human heart when love is absent.”
In a number of hearts today, love is not exactly absent; it just doesn’t appropriately express itself, and that also makes for a lonely place.
The blessedness of loving and giving comes alive to us in a very real way at Christmas. For Christmas is a time for giving. It has been that way since the wise men brought their gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh to the Christ Child
Third, we need Christmas to come because we need to keep the precious vision of peace before us and throughout the world.
Years ago, a prophet under the starry skies raised his voice and prayed, “O God, is there hope?”
And the voice of God came to him, “Yes, Micah, there’s hope.”
“But when and where,” cried the prophet.
Back came the answer, “In Bethlehem.”
And from that moment on, Bethlehem became a symbol of hope, not only for ancient Israel but for all humankind as well.
Finally, we need Christmas to come because we need a renewed understanding of the love of God. So Christmas is more than the thought behind the card that a little girl gave to her preacher, as memorable as that is. Christmas is more than the laughter of a family gathered around a decorated tree. Christmas is more than all the packages we wrap or the cards we send. Christmas is more than the grand old man in the bright red suit, as wonderful as he is. And Christmas Is more than a single happening in a far away place called Bethlehem, though that is an integral part of it.
In reality, Christmas is something about God and His personal, eternal love for you, me and all the world.
And so we pause and look back at a little stable in Bethlehem, and we remember. And we remember!