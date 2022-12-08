DEAR DR. ROACH: I used to give blood regularly. While in the Air Force, I was stationed in England for four years in the early 1980s. Sometime in the 1990s, I was told that due to concern about mad cow disease, I would no longer be able to donate. Is that still true? If so, what do people in the United Kingdom do, since it would seem no one would be eligible to be a donor? -- G.A.

ANSWER: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently lifted the previous restrictions on blood donation from service members and civilians who lived in the U.K. or in Europe. People suspected of having variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (vCJD, so-called "mad cow" disease), those who have a family history of any similar disease, and a few other people at high risk are still prohibited from donating.

Recommended for you

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

Tags

Trending Videos