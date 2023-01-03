DEAR DR. ROACH: Over 40 years ago, about six months after having our first child, I developed scalp psoriasis so badly that just a touch of my hair would send "flakes" flying in the air! It was itchy, it often bled, and it was highly embarrassing! I kept my hair short because the sun in the summer seemed to help ease the itching and help the patches go away.

After trying prescription shampoos, steroid topical lotions, and many over-the-counter treatments, in addition to at-home light treatments, I literally had my scalp psoriasis disappear overnight! A couple of months ago, I thought I would try an inexpensive, plant-based biotin and collagen shampoo that I found when my husband and I were grocery shopping. To my complete amazement, after using the shampoo that morning when I showered, the itching was gone, and my patches of psoriasis were nonexistent the next day! I didn't know if it was a fluke, but the psoriasis hasn't returned! My hairdresser said that there is no sign of dryness anywhere on my scalp, and she, too, was surprised that this shampoo worked! I also called my dermatologist to tell him my good news.

