DEAR DR. ROACH: A good friend of mine experienced what appeared to be a mild heart attack and went to his physician to have it checked out immediately. The tests found acute blockages in the arteries around his heart, and his doctors performed a triple-bypass heart surgery two days later.

My friend came through the procedure just fine, but by the second day, he started quickly going downhill as his doctors struggled to find the cause and stabilize him. He died about five days later, and his wife informed me that he had a severe reaction to the blood thinner that they used during his surgery and that they were unable to reverse the effect. His wife told me the name of what this is called, but I am unable to recall it. Is this a common problem, and aren’t they able to pretest for this possibility before surgery?

