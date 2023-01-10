DEAR DR. ROACH: I recently got a blood transfusion, and I've never had the COVID vaccine. Am I going to get those blood clots that vaccinated people got? -- Anon.

ANSWER: There is no evidence of risk to people receiving blood from a donor who received any COVID vaccine.

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

