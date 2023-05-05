DEAR DR. ROACH: In your recent column, you addressed a situation concerning insulin resistance, including weight gain. You mention that although there are drugs that work directly with insulin resistance, drugs in the glucagon-like peptide-1 agonist class (such as liraglutide and semaglutide) reduce risk of heart disease, promote weight loss and protect against serious complications. However, after investigating these two drugs, I found many side effects and warnings. Could you please address the warnings? -- S.T.

ANSWER: In Type 2 diabetes, GLP-1 treatments (including GLP-1 agonists like semaglutide and liraglutide, but also dual-acting GLP-1 and GIP agents like tirzepatide) have several benefits as well as some downsides. In many patients, the benefits outweigh the potential harms.

Recommended for you

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos