DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a 68-year-old woman in good medical/physical condition. I run three times a week and work out with weights regularly. The only medicine I take is bioidentical hormones. Recently, the side of my foot near my baby toe felt sore as if, when I walked, I was stepping on a small pebble. It's not really painful, but annoying. This started about midday and continued throughout the day. The following morning, I woke to find the same part of my foot darkly discolored as if I'd had a bad injury. The bruise covered about a quarter of my foot. By the next morning, the discoloration had completely resolved. There was no other pain. What caused this -- perhaps a blood clot? Could this be a warning sign of something more serious? The only other time this happened was to my big toe a few years ago, and then it was exactly the same, some soreness, the bruised appearance and then complete resolution the following day. -- M.J.M.

ANSWER: A bruise is the usual term for what medical professionals call a hematoma, a collection of blood located outside the blood vessel. I believe that's exactly what you had. Runners and other active people get trauma to their feet, and a small blood vessel can break, letting blood collect inside the tissues. Gravity usually pulls the blood down, often to the skin, where the discoloration can be noticed. Your bruise resolved quickly, within a day, suggesting that the blood internally was not a lot of volume, but was spread out over a large area.

Recommended for you

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos